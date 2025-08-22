Toxic Indian Managers Viral Post : It looks like Indian bosses are once again at the center of online debate. A fresh Reddit post has caught everyone’s eye, where an employee openly shared why he thinks Indian managers are disliked not only in India but across the globe. The man didn’t think twice when he said that many Indian managers “still believe in the slavery mindset and overworking, rather than innovation and productivity.” According to him, this is the reason why they end up being labelled as ‘toxic’ more often than others.

To explain his point better, the Redditor compared his experiences with different bosses. He recalled working with a Korean manager earlier, describing him as ‘chill’. In contrast, his present manager, who is Indian, came across as ‘slightly egoistic’. Yet, he stressed that such behaviour is not rare when it comes to Indian bosses.

ALSO READ: OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Shares Same Video In Two Different Clothing; Her 'Tank-Top Effect' Test Exposes Social Media Algorithm Secrets

Watch The Viral Post:

Once the post started spreading online, reactions poured in quickly. Many users agreed strongly with his views, saying Indian managers are often ‘egoistic’ and carry a ‘God complex’. The post, uploaded by Reddit user ‘pure_cipher’, was shared just a day ago but has already sparked a heated discussion among employees who could relate.

"They're stereotypically ignorant, tight-fisted, and abusive. They're miserable slave drivers when given any authority," a user wrote. "A feudalistic mindset. I am your God syndrome. Insecure and shallow," a second user wrote. "Indian managers running Indian teams are basically obsequious slave drivers who bend over for foreigners considered elite (white people), and are often technically incompetent," wrote a third user.