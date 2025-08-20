NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 20 : Your quest is to uncover the secret patterns that tie these words together. It might be a clever theme, a subtle sound, or an unexpected connection. The excitement builds with each attempt, and the thrill lies in the discovery.

Take a moment to breathe, relax, and let your imagination run wild! This puzzle is the perfect way to unwind, challenge your brain, and have fun, anytime, anywhere. Grab a snack, get comfortable, and get ready to solve.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 20

Yellow Category: DOMINO

Green Category: CHOPSTICKS

Blue Category: BARBER POLE

Purple Category: CANDY CANE

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Mumbai Floods Get Filmy Twist As Spider-Man Turns Cleaner With A Mop In Hand

NYT Connections Clues For August 20

YELLOW GROUP- like a penguin, page of a novel or something that's very clear with no ambiguity

GREEN GROUP- they might have a couple of points to make

BLUE GROUP- like a record or some washing machines

PURPLE GROUP- they can’t stay on the straight and narrow forever

NYT Connections Hints For August 20:

YELLOW GROUP: black-and-white things

GREEN GROUP: pairs of rods

BLUE GROUP: things that rotate about a vertical axis

Purple GROUP: rods that curve at one end

Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.

NYT Connections Answers For August 20:

Yellow Category: DOMINO, PIANO KEYS, YIN-YANG SYMBOL, ZEBRA

Green Category: CHOPSTICKS, CLAVES, KNITTING NEEDLES, SKI POLES

Blue Category: BARBER POLE, CAROUSEL, CEILING FAN, LAZY SUSAN

Purple Category: CANDY CANE, CROCHET HOOK, CROOK, CROWBAR

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man’s Rain Dance In Waterlogged Street Wins Hearts, Internet Says ‘Indians Can Find Entertainment Anywhere’ | VIDEO

Stay tuned for more hints, clues, and puzzle-solving fun! Keep your thinking cap on and come back daily to stay sharp, have a blast, and join the puzzle party! Don't miss out on the excitement – solve the puzzle, show off your skills, and be part of the fun.