NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 22

Yellow Category: ADAMS

Green Category: CHEVY CHASE

Blue Category: DRAW

Purple Category: AMY

NYT Connections Clues For August 22

YELLOW GROUP- former commanders-in-chief

GREEN GROUP- telling these to just do something might be enough to get a good performance

BLUE GROUP- you might feel flush with these... or even blush at one of them

PURPLE GROUP- action-packed pictures, perhaps

NYT Connections Hints For August 22:

YELLOW GROUP: U.S. presidents

GREEN GROUP: actors whose last names are also verbs

BLUE GROUP: kinds of poker

Purple GROUP: proper nouns after gerunds in '90s movie titles

NYT Connections Answers For August 22:

Yellow Category: ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON

Green Category: CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE

Blue Category: DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD

Purple Category: AMY, JOHN MALKOVICH, LAS VEGAS, PRIVATE RYAN

