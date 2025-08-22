- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 22: Your challenge is to uncover the hidden link between these 16 words. It could be a theme, a sound, or something entirely unexpected. As you try to solve the puzzle, the excitement builds, and the sense of accomplishment will be incredibly satisfying.
Yellow Category: ADAMS
Green Category: CHEVY CHASE
Blue Category: DRAW
Purple Category: AMY
NYT Connections Clues For August 22
YELLOW GROUP- former commanders-in-chief
GREEN GROUP- telling these to just do something might be enough to get a good performance
BLUE GROUP- you might feel flush with these... or even blush at one of them
PURPLE GROUP- action-packed pictures, perhaps
YELLOW GROUP: U.S. presidents
GREEN GROUP: actors whose last names are also verbs
BLUE GROUP: kinds of poker
Purple GROUP: proper nouns after gerunds in '90s movie titles
Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.
NYT Connections Answers For August 22:
Yellow Category: ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON
Green Category: CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE
Blue Category: DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD
Purple Category: AMY, JOHN MALKOVICH, LAS VEGAS, PRIVATE RYAN
With these hints, clues, and tips, you'll be well on your way to solving the NYT Connections Puzzle. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in, have fun, and show off your word skills.