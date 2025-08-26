- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Today Wordle Answer, Hints And Clues Today August 26: Who doesn't love the thrill of beating a puzzle? With Wordle, you can share your victories and dare friends to top your score. It's a fun way to bond over words and friendly rivalry. As you play, colourful hints will guide you:
- Green lights mean you're on the right track.
- Yellow signals mean you're close, but need a tweak.
- Gray indicators mean it's time to pivot and try again.
Stuck? We've Got Your Back:
Don't worry if you're stuck, our expert tips and answers are here to help. Let's dive in and make word-solving magic happen.
Wordle Answer, Hints And Clues Today, August 26 Puzzle
Q: What are the vowels in today's Wordle?
A: Today's Wordle has standard vowels in TWO places that include A and E.
Q: What is the first letter of today's Wordle?
A: The first letter in today's Wordle answer is A.
Q: Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?
A: YES, there are repeated letters in today's Wordle.
Q: What is the last letter of today's Wordle?
A: The last letter in today's Wordle is X.
Q: What is a hint about the meaning of today's Wordle answer?
A: Today's wordle is often used in politics for territorial annexation, and in architecture for a wing/addition to a building. It also means to add or attach (often land or a document); as a noun, it can be a building addition.
Q: What is the answer to Wordle Game #1529?
A: The answer to Wordle Game #1529 is ANNEX.
The Daily Puzzle Dash Continues:
Each day brings a new chance to shine. What's your strategy for Wordle #1530 on August 27? Dive in, make clever guesses, and come back tomorrow for another brain-teasing adventure.