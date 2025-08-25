Nigerian Students' Viral Dance Video : Even thousands of miles away, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are spreading joy. In Nigeria, a group of students has gone viral online with their lively performance of the devotional hit 'Deva Shree Ganesha.' Shared by Dream Catchers Academy on Instagram with the caption “Hello India, we hope you love this one,” the video shows the students dancing with full energy, perfectly keeping up with the fast beats of the iconic song.

Their moves are precise, powerful, and full of enthusiasm, capturing the spirit of the festival in every step. The performance has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, especially Indians, and has quickly racked up millions of views, likes and thousands of comments. People are amazed by the dedication and joy of the students, proving that devotion and celebration truly have no boundaries.

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Catchers Academy 🇳🇬 🌍 (@dreamcatchersda)

The video received many comments from Indians. While many applauded their effort, others called it simply amazing. One user wrote, "Amazingly beautiful.. love from India.. just requesting one thing, if you are performing something like that, remove your shoes please." "You guys totally justified the energy it had. Amazing, all of you," a second user wrote.

"Your choreography has not harmed the spirit of the, thanks for that. Insane coordination. We generally don't wear footwear while reciting our prayers and a symbol of respect and being bare in front of the creator," wrote a third user. "We are proud of you for the way u respect our country. Salute to you," added another user.