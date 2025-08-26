NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 26 : Your goal is to discover the underlying relationship between these 16 words. It might be a theme, a sound, or a clever connection. As you navigate the puzzle, anticipation builds, and the satisfaction of solving it will be incredibly rewarding.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 26

Yellow Category: MOLE

Green Category: CREEP

Blue Category: BADGER

Purple Category: BAR

NYT Connections Clues For August 26

YELLOW GROUP- physical elements you might use while describing someone

GREEN GROUP- the dirt worst

BLUE GROUP- leave me alonnnneeee, you might say when someone does this to you

PURPLE GROUP- linked by something that could turn a "stand-up comic” into an oxymoron

NYT Connections Hints For August 26:

YELLOW GROUP: distinguishing characteristics

GREEN GROUP: a real jerk

BLUE GROUP: pester

Purple GROUP: words before "stool"

NYT Connections Answers For August 26:

Yellow Category: MOLE, PIERCING, SCAR, TATTOO

Green Category: CREEP, HEEL, RAT, SKUNK

Blue Category: BADGER, BUG, HARRY, RIDE

Purple Category: BAR, FOOT, STEP, TOAD

