Would you believe there’s a luxury cruise where passengers spend 11 days at sea with no clothes, and tickets can cost up to Rs 43 lakh? Every February, right around Valentine’s week, the world’s biggest nude cruise sets sail from Miami, offering travellers an unusual mix of sun, sea, and complete freedom from dress codes.

Organised by the US-based company Bare Necessities, the cruise is known as the Big Nude Boat and has grown into a much-loved tradition among naturists worldwide. In 2026, the event promises to return "bigger, bolder, and barer than ever." What Big Nude Boat Cruise Is All About? The idea is very simple: board a luxury Norwegian Cruise Line ship, fill it with people who enjoy naturism, and sail across the Caribbean. Far from being about sexuality, organisers describe it as a celebration of body positivity, comfort, and authenticity. Passengers can enjoy sandy beaches, poolside cocktails, and endless activities without the need for swimsuits. "It's not about sexuality. It's about comfort, confidence and authenticity," the organisers explain on their website.

Big Nude Boat: Check Dates & Destinations The 2026 cruise will run from February 9 to 20, right through Valentine’s Day and Fat Tuesday. The round trip from Miami includes stops at Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Jamaica, and even private beaches at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

For those who can't make the February voyage, additional nude cruises are planned for July 7 and July 26, 2026, covering routes from Malaga to the Azores. The Norwegian Pearl, with capacity for 2,300 passengers, is a floating resort. It has 16 restaurants, 14 bars, bowling lanes, a casino, a spa, and luxury villas. Whether it's French fine dining, Brazilian barbeque, or a 24-hour burger joint, food is never an issue. When passengers feel like taking a break from nudity, there's the Mandara Spa, whisky lounges, or duty-free shopping.

Big Nude Boat: Check Rules Despite its reputation, the cruise has strict rules. Clothing is required in dining halls, at the captain’s reception, during cultural shows, and whenever the ship docks. Photography is restricted to protect privacy, and misconduct leads to immediate removal at the next port, no refunds given.

“Since 1990, we’ve been working to break down the barriers against social nudity… Social nudity is not a sexual activity, and we strive to dispel the misconception that it is anything but natural and beautiful,” the company says. Big Nude Boat: Check Price Tickets can go as high as Rs 43 lakh, depending on cabin choice, according to the New York Post. Yet, with 11 days of luxury, sun, sea, and a unique community experience, demand is strong, with many passengers returning year after year.