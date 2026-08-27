The Trump administration is reportedly planning to revoke up to 2,00,000 US visas, leading to concerns whether Indians, who make up a massive portion of the legal immigration pool, would be affected. Amid growing confusion, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott has confirmed that the administration is aggressively targeting "fraud and abuse" within the visa system.

Will Indians Be Affected? When asked whether Indian nationals would be affected, Pigott did not mince words. Emphasising that a US visa is "not a right, but a privilege," Pigott signalled the big immigration action. The official stated that the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security are jointly targeting temporary visa holders who later attempt to stay in the country permanently through asylum or other adjustment tracks.

We are cracking down on fraud and abuse in our visas system.



A temporary visa is granted on the clear expectation that the visa holder will return home. If someone lies to a consular officer about their true intent, that is fraud and grounds for revocation. pic.twitter.com/8r5BSTyFHy — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) August 26, 2026 Trump Administration's Major US Visa Crackdown This review focuses entirely on whether applicants misrepresented their original intentions when entering the US. Reinforcing this stance, Pigott stressed that temporary visas are granted with the strict expectation that holders will return to their home countries. Sharing a post on X, Pigott said, “We are cracking down on fraud and abuse in our visas system. A temporary visa is granted on the clear expectation that the visa holder will return home. If someone lies to a consular officer about their true intent, that is fraud and grounds for revocation.” ALSO READ: Trump's Big Action On American Dream, Freezes US Visa Appointments Globally; What It Means For Indians?

Earlier on Tuesday, reports had emerged that the Trump administration is preparing to revoke the business and tourism visas of up to 2,00,000 foreigners who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the US. If the revocation takes place, the move would be the largest single mass revocation of visas in US history and would likely face legal challenges.

One of the concerns that remains among immigrants is whether the revocations would lead to their immediate deportation. However, it will not be the case, officials said. Most of those with asylum cases currently pending would be recategorised but would lose their status as business or tourism travellers, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the revocations are not final yet.

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