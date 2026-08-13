The contentious ties of Pakistan's leadership with banned terrorist groups have once again come under spotlight after former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed shared a public stage with top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. During the event, the leader didn’t just stand alongside United Nations-designated terror commanders but openly praised LeT chief Hafiz Saeed while issuing direct threats against India.

Former Pakistan Minister Shares Stage With LeT Terrorists The video from the event has gone viral on social media in which Rasheed is seen sharing the stage with LeT commander and president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Khalid Masood Sandhu and the group’s central advisory committee member Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh. Addressing the gathering, the former Pakistan Minister declared himself a "slave" of banned LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, stating, "Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hoon (I am servant of Hafiz Sir).

🚨 EXPOSED: “I AM A FOLLOWER OF HAFIZ SAEED SAAB”: PTI LEADER SHEIKH RASHEED’S SHOCKING ADMISSION



Former Pakistani minister and Imran Khan ally Sheikh Rasheed openly declared himself a “follower and servant” of Hafiz Saeed.



He claimed he was kicked out of the US because Hafiz… pic.twitter.com/OJEilhAPoR — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) August 12, 2026 ALSO READ: LeT Commander Who Assisted Families Of Terrorists Killed in India Dies Mysteriously At Islamabad Mosque Speaking further, Rasheed spewed venom against India, saying that Allah would destroy India if it “even looks towards Pakistan.” In the video, he is heard saying, “No birds will chirp in India, nor will bells ring in a temple.” He also extended support to Hafiz, declaring, “We are with Pakistan, with Hafiz Saeed.”

Who Is Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed? Born on November 6, 1950, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is a Pakistani politician who served as the 38th Interior Minister of Pakistan in the Imran Khan government from 2020 to 2022. Founder of Awami Muslim League, Rasheed maintains close relations with Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in January, LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri had openly admitted the terror group’s close links with the Pakistan Army, claiming that he is invited by the military to lead funeral prayers of its soldiers. Kasuri made the remarks while addressing an event at a children’s school in Pakistan.

Kasuri, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, was seen standing on a decorated stage, speaking to an audience that included schoolchildren. In the video, he is heard boasting that the Pakistan Army calls upon him during funerals of its personnel, while also claiming that India fears his presence.

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