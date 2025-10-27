American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, known for his controversial takes on different cultures, has once again found himself at the centre of criticism, this time from Indian users. His recent vlog titled “Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival” has sparked outrage online, with many accusing him of portraying India in a poor light.

The video, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, was filmed at the Gorehabba festival, a local tradition celebrated in Gumatapura, a village on the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border. As part of post-Diwali rituals, villagers throw dried cow dung at each other in a symbolic act of purification and prosperity.

Oliveira, who has more than eight million followers, shared the teaser clip saying, “Happy Diwali! Yes, I went to India’s poop throwing festival. It was the s—tiest experience of my life. I will never go back. Please pray that I survive.”

Critique Triggers Mock Apology The controversy deepened after The New York Post featured Oliveira’s video in an article highlighting his “poop-throwing” expedition. Apparently irked by the coverage, Oliveira reacted sharply on X, writing, “It isn’t racist to film a poop-throwing festival. Was this article written by an Indian?”

Following the backlash, he issued what appeared to be a mock apology to Indians, sharing a post that read, "Indians actually shower way more than people in the United States." The YouTuber also joked that "Indians think Pakistanis funded my trip to the poop festival," adding further fuel to the ongoing online row. Indian Users Hit Back Thousands of Indian social media users accused Oliveira of intentionally defaming India and misrepresenting a cultural ritual. Many reported his video, alleging it violated YouTube's community standards. "Why come to India, record a video in the middle of a local ritual, and then cry about it like a victim?" one user commented. Another wrote, "He's not here to explore — he's here to defame. This feels like a planned smear campaign." Some users even urged him to film "poop-filled streets in Western countries," to which Oliveira responded, "I've filmed in many of these cities. Don't be mad bro."

What Is the Gorehabba Festival? The Gorehabba festival is celebrated in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, mainly in Gumatapura and Kairuppala, the day after Diwali's Bali Padyami. Devotees believe their deity Beereshwara Swamy was born from cow dung, making the ritual symbolic of purity and blessings. Far from being a "dirty" act, the tradition holds cultural and religious importance, marking the end of Diwali festivities in southern India.

This is not the first time Oliveira has courted criticism for his remarks about India. Earlier this year, he claimed to have contracted "four types of Salmonella" despite eating only in five-star hotels during his trip. He had also alleged that hotels sourced eggs from "filthy chicken farms next to a mountain of trash."