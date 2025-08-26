Selfie deaths in India: A global study has ranked India as the most dangerous country in the world for taking selfies, far ahead of the United States, which stands second on the list. The study, conducted by The Barber Law Firm, analysed global incidents of selfie-related injuries and deaths between March 2014 and May 2025. According to the data, India accounted for 42.1 per cent of all selfie-related incidents worldwide, with a total of 271 recorded cases. Out of these, 214 were fatal and 57 resulted in injuries.

Why India leads? Researchers told the New York Post that India’s high numbers are driven by a combination of factors, including easy access to risky locations such as cliffs, riversides, waterfalls, and train tracks along with a dense population and strong social media culture that pushes many young people to attempt dangerous stunts. Although some states in India have declared “no-selfie zones” at high-risk tourist sites, experts cited by the outlet noted that enforcement has been weak, and thrill-seekers often ignore warnings in pursuit of viral content.

US Reports Worrying Pattern The United States, while much lower in comparison, still came second in the global tally. The study cited by the New York Post recorded 45 selfie-related incidents in the US, of which 37 were fatal and 8 caused injuries. Legal analysts at The Barber Law Firm pointed out that although the US numbers are not as high as India’s, the trend indicates a growing global concern over risky behavior linked to social media pressures.

ALSO READ: 11 Days, No Clothes: World’s Biggest Nude Cruise Returns In 2026 With Whopping Rs 43 Lakh Tickets | Details Other countries In Top 10 Apart from India and the US, the study highlighted several other nations where selfie-related accidents are increasingly common. These include Russia, Pakistan, and multiple European countries, all of which were named among the top 10 most dangerous places in the world for selfies.