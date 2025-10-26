External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.The two held talks on India-Malaysia bilateral cooperation. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful ASEAN Summit. Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people to people linkages."

Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia.



Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit.



Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people to people linkages.



🇮🇳 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/AHTHMf12O5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2025 Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun and appreciated the deepening of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership. Both leaders also discussed further cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductors, defence, and shipbuilding between the two nations. Sharing the details of the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Delighted to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding." Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia.



Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding.



🇮🇳 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/ItpleTLzBy — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2025 ALSO READ: ‘Not At India’s Expense’: Rubio Seeks Diplomatic Balance Amid Trump’s Pakistan Tilt, Terms Indo-America Friendship ‘Historic’ Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir 'Great People', Vows To Resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Soon Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, said that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations, and reaffirmed that the Association of South East Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy. "The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds. He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - ANI)