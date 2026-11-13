A Fox News panelist collapsed live on television during a broadcast, leaving viewers shocked and raising questions about the response of the show's host. Although the video is more than 1.5 years old, it resurfaced online, drawing massive backlash on social media. The incident was first reported on March 9 last year.

Camryn Kinsey, a political commentator, fainted during a night appearance on Fox News @ Night with anchor Jonathan Hunt. The incident occurred while she was discussing former US President Joe Biden's remarks about Kamala Harris' defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

During the discussion, Kinsey appeared to stumble over her words and looked visibly disoriented before suddenly collapsing sideways from her chair. She fell to the floor with an audible thud, bringing the live discussion to an abrupt halt. 🔥🚨BREAKING: Political commentator Camryn Kinsey just fainted live on Fox News, I am praying that she is ok. https://t.co/VNuYIuJgnt — Conservative Kay🇺🇸 (@Real_KayPage) November 13, 2026 Host's Reaction Draws Backlash The incident quickly attracted attention on social media, with viewers questioning the response of host Jonathan Hunt. According to the broadcast footage, Hunt appeared momentarily stunned after Kinsey collapsed. He did not immediately interrupt the programme, instead continuing the segment briefly before eventually announcing a commercial break. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Mexican TV Host Kicks Drone In Anger, Accidentally Hits Colombian Model In Face During Live Broadcast

A member of the production crew subsequently rushed to assist Kinsey as she lay on the studio floor. The delay in cutting away from the broadcast prompted criticism from some viewers, who felt that the programme should have been interrupted immediately to attend to the guest.

Fox News Confirms Paramedics Were Called Following the incident, a Fox News representative confirmed that paramedics had been called to the scene. Kinsey was examined and treated before being cleared. She was subsequently reported to be in better health. However, the network did not disclose an official explanation for what caused her to faint.

Social Media Users React The footage of Kinsey's collapse circulated widely online, prompting an outpouring of concern and criticism. While several viewers questioned the host's delayed reaction, others focused on Kinsey's health and wished her a speedy recovery. ALSO READ: VIDEO: TV Anchor Appears To Fall Asleep On Live News Broadcast, Yet Gets Praise On Social Media Some social media users urged her to rest and take care of herself following the incident. Kinsey, who previously served as an administration official during Donald Trump's first presidential term, also runs Titan Media Strategies. No official cause of her collapse was disclosed in the report.