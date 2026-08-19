Pakistan-based cleric Naseer Madni, known for his anti-India rhetoric and alleged links to terrorist groups, has returned to public appearances after suffering a cardiac arrest during a sermon earlier this month. In a recent address, he made a striking claim: that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed had sent more than 10,000 “children” to Kashmir.

Pakistan's ironical cleric Ironically, Madni, who positions himself as a religious guide, openly stated that India’s most-wanted terrorist had dispatched over 10,000 individuals to the region, while noting that Saeed remains imprisoned without what Madni described as concrete evidence against him. Contrastingly, he regularly uploads videos on YouTube and has more than 10 million subscribers. Shockingly, the channel is still accessible in India. Usually, New Delhi blocks such platforms, which propagate hatred against India, especially Pakistani social media handles.

(So-called cleric Naseer Madni) According to an NDTV report, Madni made the remarks at a gathering in Bahawalnagar associated with the banned LeT. A video of the event, showing him sharing the stage with 10–12 others, including some children, has since gone viral on social media.

🚨LeT’s Naseer Madani Returns to Stage After Heart Attack, Claims Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists to Kashmir



This is the same Maulvi Naseer Madani who suffered a severe heart attack a few days ago but, unfortunately, somehow survived.



Yet, on 14 August, he was seen shouting… https://t.co/JIR4cVJeBv pic.twitter.com/sCp6sZiBuY — Kashmir Conflict Stories (@ConflictStories) August 17, 2026 Pakistan cleric openly defends Hafiz Saeed “Today, he (Hafiz Saeed) is in jail. But he must be the first prisoner of Pakistan. Just because he offered 10,000 children for Kashmir, for the sacrifice of the motherland," Madni said, questioning his imprint. ALSO READ: Pakistan Continues To Shelter Terror Groups Targeting India, Warns US Report

In the same speech, Madni sought to defend Saeed, portraying him as someone who had not committed ordinary crimes. Contrasting Saeed’s alleged militant activities with petty offences, Madni said: “He did not drive a rickshaw. He did not cut a tree. He did not break the shutter of someone’s shop.”

Who is Hafiz Saeed? Saeed, designated a global terrorist by India and the United States, is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Earlier in July, a special NIA court issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in connection with a case pertaining to the ongoing probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Initiates 'In Absentia Trial' Against 26/11 Terror Attacks Mastermind Hafiz Saeed; What It Means? The order was passed by the Special Judge of the NIA Court on July 8, two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Saeed in the Pahalgam terror attack case. You may also like to watch