The Ukraine-Russia war has triggered not only geopolitical divides but also a tariff war over fuels, with India caught in the crossfire. On Tuesday, Russian officials confirmed that Moscow is continuing to supply crude to New Delhi at discounted rates, even as the United States ramps up pressure on India with new trade penalties.

Evgeniy Griva, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia to India, revealed that the price cut generally hovers around 5 per cent. “As for discounts, it’s a commercial secret. I think, because it’s usually just dialogue between businessmen and approximately usually 5 per cent. It’s fluctuating, but usually it’s plus-minus 5 per cent,” Griva said, noting that India’s oil imports from Russia remain steady despite mounting political tensions.

Joining him, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin acknowledged the "challenging situation" India faces but expressed confidence that energy ties would withstand external pressure. "We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure. We have trust in our ties," Babushkin said.

Russia has emerged as one of India’s largest crude suppliers since Western sanctions restricted Moscow’s access to European markets. The 5 per cent discount has made Russian oil highly competitive, especially for India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer. US Accusations And Sanctions The United States has accused New Delhi of indirectly funding the Ukraine war through these purchases. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro contended that "India serves as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, transforming embargoed crude into high-value exports while providing Moscow with the dollars it requires."

In turn, Indian imports have been hit by up to 50 per cent tariffs by President Donald Trump. Fifty per cent of that penalty targets India's Russian crude purchases specifically, which Washington regards as circumventing Western sanctions. Earlier, Trump had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and warned he would double it to 50 per cent by August 27, a step that could cripple India's USD 85 billion yearly exports to the US.