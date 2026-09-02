Iran-US Tensions: Five people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a US missile strike sent shrapnel into a residential home where a wedding was taking place in southern Iran. According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the incident happened in Kuhestak, in Sirik County of Hormozgan province, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Wedding Celebration Hit By Shrapnel The Iranian Red Crescent said the missile strike damaged a residential home during a wedding celebration. “Following a US missile attack, shrapnel hit a residential home in the city of Kuhestak," the Red Crescent said in a post on X. The organisation initially reported that four people, including a young child, had been killed and more than 50 people were injured.

Iranian government media also released a video showing the aftermath of the strike. The clip showed heavy debris and damage at the site, with people heard screaming in the background. Earlier, Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, had told state television that two people were killed and several others were injured. He called the attack a “war crime” and said more details would be announced later. The death toll was later revised.

Rising death and injury toll; 4 killed and 50 injured in U.S. attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik. pic.twitter.com/e4B2cgR0ix — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) September 1, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Biggest Attack Waiting': US Targets IRGC Sites After Iran's Strikes On American Bases; Trump Warns Against Retaliation Strait Of Hormuz Becomes Flashpoint While it was not immediately clear what target the US military was trying to hit in Sirik, the county is located along the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway which has become a major flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. The latest escalation came after the US accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attempting attacks on commercial shipping in the Strat and on US military personnel in the region.

Trump Warns Iran Against Retaliation Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also warned Iran against retaliating. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was striking Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. Describing the strikes as “large and powerful,’ Trump said the attacks were in retaliation for Iran’s “failed attempt” to place sea mines in the Strait and for Iran firing eight missiles at a US military base in Jordan.

He also warned Iran against retaliating, saying Tehran would face an even stronger US response. He added that an even bigger attack was “waiting in the wings” and warned that there would be “very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran” after it. The renewed strikes have raised concerns that tensions in the Middle East could flare up once again.

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