New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again caught netizens’ attention after speaking in multiple languages to announce a new Broadway initiative for the city’s high school students. He took to his official social media handles to share videos promoting a program that offers more than 2,000 free Broadway tickets to high school students. While he spoke in Bengali, Spanish, and Mandarin, his video featuring the Bengali language has gone particularly viral on social media.

Zohran Mamdani's Multilingual Announcement Goes Viral In a video, posted on X on Tuesday, Mamdani begins his message by addressing New York City high school students in Bengali. He said, “Kemon acho New York City high schoolers.” After that, he explains the Broadway ticket giveaway, stating, “Amra New York City pokkho theke Broadway show dekhaar jonne 2,000 er beshi free tickets dichhi,” which means that the city is giving away more than 2,000 free tickets for Broadway shows.

Could AI do this TAMBIEN? pic.twitter.com/VyOkKDdI3n — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 17, 2026 ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Tells New Yorkers To ‘Set AC To 78 Degrees’ Amid Heatwave, Triggers Row; Here’s Why Speaking further, he says that the lottery is open and reminds students about the additional Theatre Development Fund (TDF) membership. He concluded his video by saying: “Thikachey, tahole dekha hobe show te”, which translates to “Alright then, see you at the show.” Notably, the newly launched initiative, created in partnership with the TDF, gives students a unique opportunity to enter a lottery for free tickets to seven Broadway shows. Under this programme, each selected student can claim up to two tickets.

Additionally, everyone who enters the lottery automatically receives a free, two-month TDF membership, unlocking ongoing access to deeply discounted Broadway and Off-Broadway tickets. The video quickly went viral on the internet, with netizens praising his fluency and knowledge of several languages.

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