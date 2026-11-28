Bajaj is expected to launch its ADV motorcycle in the Indian market in 2027. The brand has been aggressively updating its Pulsar models, and its ADV bike is expected to feature some of the updated equipment, such as a TFT cluster and more.
Bajaj ADV Spied: Engine Details
The recent images share the clearest look at the upcoming Bajaj adventure motorcycle. The images also offer glimpses of the expected powertrain setup. Earlier, it was assumed that the brand would be using a KTM-sourced engine.
However, recent spy shots suggest that the Bajaj ADV will be powered by the same engine as the Pulsar N250. The air/oil cooled 249cc engine can generate 24.16 hp and 21.5 Nm of torque.
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Bajaj Adventure Bike: Hardware
The Bajaj ADV features a longer beak, long-travel suspension, an upright riding position, and a single-piece seat, as seen in the spy shots.
The test mule was also carrying a top box at the rear, which confirms that the motorcycle will also support touring. The tank appears slim near the rider's knees, which suggests that the bike might potentially support saddling for riders.
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The suspension duty on the motorcycle is expected to be handled by twin telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear.
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Bajaj ADV Spied: TFT Display & More
The prototype of the Bajaj adventure motorcycle was fitted with a TFT instrument cluster, which looks similar to the one on the N160 4V. The TFT cluster supports smartphone connectivity and offers the following features:
- Google Map Mirroring
- Notifications For Calls/SMS
- Music Controls
- Gear Position Indicator
- Digital Speedometer & Tachometer
- Trip Metres
- Fuel Indicator
While exact features have not yet been confirmed for the upcoming Bajaj ADV, we expect it to be packed with the mentioned features.