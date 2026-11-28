Bajaj is expected to launch its ADV motorcycle in the Indian market in 2027. The brand has been aggressively updating its Pulsar models, and its ADV bike is expected to feature some of the updated equipment, such as a TFT cluster and more.

The recent images share the clearest look at the upcoming Bajaj adventure motorcycle. The images also offer glimpses of the expected powertrain setup. Earlier, it was assumed that the brand would be using a KTM-sourced engine.

However, recent spy shots suggest that the Bajaj ADV will be powered by the same engine as the Pulsar N250. The air/oil cooled 249cc engine can generate 24.16 hp and 21.5 Nm of torque.

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Bajaj Adventure Bike: Hardware

The Bajaj ADV features a longer beak, long-travel suspension, an upright riding position, and a single-piece seat, as seen in the spy shots.

The test mule was also carrying a top box at the rear, which confirms that the motorcycle will also support touring. The tank appears slim near the rider's knees, which suggests that the bike might potentially support saddling for riders.