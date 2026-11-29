Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon CNG will be launched in the Indian market in January 2027. The Bayon petrol has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The CNG iteration of the Bayon will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon in the Indian market upon arrival. Let’s take a look at what we can expect.
Hyundai Bayon CNG: What To Expect?
The Hyundai Bayon CNG will likely come packed with an underbody CNG tank setup, with a total capacity of up to 60 litres or up to 8 kilograms of usable CNG.
The petrol iteration of the SUV has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 18.6 km/l, and we can expect the CNG version’s mileage to range between 25 km/kg and 28 km/kg.
The CNG version will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine that powers the petrol version of the SUV. While the engine can churn out up to 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque in the petrol iteration, the CNG version is expected to deliver reduced power and torque outputs.
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Hyundai Bayon CNG: Design & Features
The Hyundai Bayon CNG is expected to feature these distinctive features in terms of its design and features.
Design
The Bayon features the brand’s latest ‘Art of Steel’ design, which was showcased for the first time on the recently launched 2027 Hyundai Tucson. The CNG iteration of the SUV will likely continue with the same design as the petrol version of the SUV.
Interior & Features
The interior will also likely remain the same, and the only change could be an additional fuel-switch button. While the petrol version of the SUV comes equipped with a slew of advanced tech and features, we expect the CNG version to come packed with lesser equipments. Key features might include:
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- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat
- Onboard navigation
- Split-screen functionality
- Multilanguage support
- 6 Airbags
- A 360-degree camera
- All-disc brakes
- Hill-start assist control
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Electronic Parking brake with Auto Hold
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)