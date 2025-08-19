The enrollment process for the first semester of the 2025–29 graduation session at Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) is nearing its conclusion. Under the spot admission scheme, students have reserved 29,000 seats across the Faculty of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Of these, only 15,000 students have completed the online enrollment fee payment, while 14,000 have yet to deposit the fee.

Prof Dhirendra Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for enrollment, stated that the process will close on August 20. Students who have reserved seats must complete fee payment and verify their enrollment at the respective colleges with the necessary documents. “Enrollment without verification will be treated as cancelled,” he emphasised.

So far, VKSU has recorded a total of 77,693 enrollments for graduation. Before the spot admission process, total enrollment stood at 62,000, indicating an increase of 15,000 enrollments after on-the-spot admissions. Prof Singh added that no further extension will be granted, as classes are scheduled to commence soon.

The enrollment portal offered admissions in 34 subjects across 75 affiliated colleges, including 19 government colleges and two government-run institutions. History recorded the highest number of enrollments with 13,528 students, followed by Geography with 9,541, Political Science with 8,566, Physics with 6,026, Hindi with 4,895, and Psychology with 6,516 enrollments. Enrollment could not be processed for a few subjects, such as Buddhism, Anthropology, and Persian.