- By Yashashvi Tak
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
A couple allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s Vaishali district after their families refused their relationship. Sunaina Devi, 35, a mother of three children, and Manibhushan Kumar, 45, a veterinary doctor, died by consuming poison.
According to the TOI report, police said that Sunaina and Manibhushan were in a relationship for the past five years. Despite several panchayat interventions attempting to end their affair, the two reportedly continued to meet in secret.
The couple had planned to get married, but their families opposed the decision because both Sunaina and Manibhushan were already married, and Sunaina was a mother of three. Following their families' disapproval, the two allegedly consumed poison.
Sunaina died on the spot, while Manibhushan lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to another facility but died en route. After conducting post-mortems, police handed over their bodies to their respective families.
In a separate incident, a young married couple committed suicide just eight months after their inter-cast marrige in Buhar’s in Bahadurpur village. The couple Shubham Kumar, 19, and Munni Kumari, 18, were found dead at their home on Tuesday (July 30). Before committing suicide Shubham posted a photo of them on social media with a message that reads “Alvida” (Goodbye).
According to the police, they both met on Instagram and fell in love. As their family was against their relationship, they fled from home in October 2024 and got married. After their marriage, her family opposed the union and even conducted a panchayat, during which Munni’s sindoor was washed off with Sprite, and she was handed back to her family.
However, the couple reunited in December 2024 and began living together. There had been no signs of discord between the two, according to their families and neighbors.
On the day of the incident, the couple’s family had gone out to consult a doctor for a child. When they returned in the afternoon, they found the house locked from the inside. Peeking through the window, they saw Shubham hanging while Munni was lying lifeless on the bed.
The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be confirmed. However, suspicions suggest that Munni may have taken her life first by hanging. Shubham, on discovering her body, reportedly placed her on the bed and then took his own life
Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad) , +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)