A couple allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s Vaishali district after their families refused their relationship. Sunaina Devi, 35, a mother of three children, and Manibhushan Kumar, 45, a veterinary doctor, died by consuming poison.

According to the TOI report, police said that Sunaina and Manibhushan were in a relationship for the past five years. Despite several panchayat interventions attempting to end their affair, the two reportedly continued to meet in secret.

ALSO READ: 'Will Burn You Alive': Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Threatened By Auto Driver In Odisha

The couple had planned to get married, but their families opposed the decision because both Sunaina and Manibhushan were already married, and Sunaina was a mother of three. Following their families' disapproval, the two allegedly consumed poison.

Sunaina died on the spot, while Manibhushan lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to another facility but died en route. After conducting post-mortems, police handed over their bodies to their respective families.

In a separate incident, a young married couple committed suicide just eight months after their inter-cast marrige in Buhar’s in Bahadurpur village. The couple Shubham Kumar, 19, and Munni Kumari, 18, were found dead at their home on Tuesday (July 30). Before committing suicide Shubham posted a photo of them on social media with a message that reads “Alvida” (Goodbye).