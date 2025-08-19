- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Bihar government has approved the implementation of the Aalan Management Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Vikas Yojana, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 4.5 crore. Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Vijay Sinha said the initiative aims to enhance vegetable production and productivity, directly benefiting lakhs of farmers in the state.
The scheme will promote modern, scientific, and sustainable methods of cultivation, ensuring longer fruiting periods and higher quality vegetables in line with market demand. This is expected to increase farmers’ income while providing consumers with fresh, nutritious, and safe produce.
Under the project, farmers will be supported in purchasing materials such as bamboo, iron wire, plastic twine, and jute twine for Aalan management. The estimated cost is Rs 4,500 per 125 sq metres, with the government offering a 50 per cent subsidy—either Rs 2,250 or half of the actual expenditure, whichever is lower. Each farmer will be eligible for benefits ranging from a minimum of 1 unit (125 sq m) to a maximum of 16 units (2,000 sq m).
Officials said the scheme will also reduce disease and pest infestation through better irrigation management, thereby supporting a sustainable agricultural system. The government expects the initiative to not only improve farmers’ economic conditions but also give a boost to the rural economy of Bihar.