Asia Cup 2025 Full Team List, Schedule and More: The Asia T20 Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This intriguing T20 event will include eight teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been confirmed to remain the T20I captain for this Asia Cup, will captain India's squad. Rohit Sharma captained India in the 2023 Asia T20 Cup before switching formats. The team won the Asia Cup 2023 title by defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.
Fans will be treated to a frenzy of action over the next three weeks, beginning with the group stages and progressing through the Super Four and final match in Dubai. This Asia T20 Cup is expected to be a thrilling, action-packed competition that develops momentum leading up to the T20 World Cup 2026, with India's star skipper leading the way and a lineup of formidable teams.
List of Nations Participated in Asia Cup 2025: Their Captains, Head Coaches And Winner Title, If Any
The Asia Cup 2025 features eight teams. These teams will compete in a T20I format, divided into two groups, with the top two advancing to the Super Four stage. India is the defending champion. Let’s take a look at their captains, coaches and if they had won the title before this.
|No.
|Team
|Captain
|Coach/Head Coach
|Titles Won (if any)
|1.
|Afghanistan
|Rashid Khan
|Jonathan Trott
|–
|2.
|Bangladesh
|Litton Das
|Phil Simmons
|–
|3.
|Hong Kong
|Not Announced
|Kaushal Silva
|–
|4.
|India
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Gautam Gambhir
|8
|5.
|Oman
|Jatinder Singh
|Duleep Mendis
|–
|6.
|Pakistan
|Salman Agha
|Not Known
|2
|7.
|Sri Lanka
|Charith Asalanka
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|6
|8.
|United Arab Emirates
|Muhammad Waseem
|Lalchand Rajput
|–
Who Is Hosting Asia Cup 2025 and Complete List Of Schedules And Venues
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the Asia Cup 2025 and is scheduled to be played from September 9 to 28, with matches hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tournament will begin with group stage matches, followed by the Super Four, and end with an exciting final in Dubai. Here is a complete list of updated schedules and venues for the Asia Cup 2025.
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Stage
|Sep 09 (Tuesday)
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 1st Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 10 (Wednesday)
|India vs United Arab Emirates, 2nd Match, Group A
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Group Stage
|Sep 11 (Thursday)
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 12 (Friday)
|Pakistan vs Oman, 4th Match, Group A
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Group Stage
|Sep 13 (Saturday)
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 14 (Sunday)
|India vs Pakistan, 6th Match, Group A
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Group Stage
|Sep 15 (Monday)
|UAE vs Oman, 7th Match, Group A
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 15 (Monday)
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, 8th Match, Group B
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Group Stage
|Sep 16 (Tuesaday)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 9th Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 17 (Wednesday)
|Pakistan vs UAE, 10th Match, Group A
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Group Stage
|Sep 18 (Thursday)
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 11th Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 19 (Friday)
|India vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Group Stage
|Sep 20 (Saturday)
|B1 vs B2, Super Four, Match 1
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Super Four
|Sep 21 (Sunday)
|A1 vs A2, Super Four, Match 2
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Super Four
|Sep 23 (Tuesday)
|A2 vs B1, Super Four, Match 3
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Super Four
|Sep 24 (Wednesday)
|A1 vs B2, Super Four, Match 4
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Super Four
|Sep 25 (Thursday)
|A2 vs B2, Super Four, Match 5
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Super Four
|Sep 26 (Friday)
|A1 vs B1, Super Four, Match 6
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Super Four
|Sep 28 (Sunday)
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Final
India’s Full Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Today, August 19, India officially unveiled their 15-man Asia Cup 2025 squad following a BCCI selection meeting in Mumbai. The team has the liberty of selecting 17 players in the squad, as last time India selected 17. The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah is confirmed to be available. This is India's anticipated Asia Cup team:
(Final Squad announced by BCCI) Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubhman Gill (Vice Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana