In a chilling incident, the residents staged a fierce protest on Atal Path, alleging no action by the police in the death of two children, whose bodies were found in a car on August 15 at Indrapuri Road No. 12 in Patna.

The angry protestors vandalised vehicles and set several of them on fire. As the mob turned unruly, the police had to resort to a lathi charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the mob. As per a report by Jagran.com, four people have been taken into custody. The Patna SSP and IG are camping at the spot along with a heavy police deployment. More than half a dozen police personnel are injured. The rioters have set a Scorpio and two bikes on fire. Regarding the matter, IG Jitendra Rana has said that a case will be registered and serious action will be taken.

During the ruckus, angry people pelted stones at the convoy of Health Minister Mangal Pandey. The glass of the escort vehicle broke due to the stone pelting. The stone pelting continued intermittently from 7 pm to 8 pm. According to eyewitnesses, firing-like sounds were heard. However, the police have denied the incident of firing. The police have immediately arrested four people in the case of disturbance. The police immediately informed the fire brigade about the fire. After which the fire brigade team reached the spot and extinguished the fire, but by that time both the vehicles were completely burnt. Due to the uproar, a long queue of vehicles was formed.

The bodies of two siblings identified as five-year-old Deepak Kumar and seven-year-old Laxmi, were found inside a car in August 15. The family alleged murder, but the medical examination didn't prove it. However, further examination was recommended. The police are investigating the case but the relatives and locals were unsatisfied with the probe and hence resorted to violent protests.