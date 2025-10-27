- By Soumyaroop Mukherjee
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Gold Rates Today (Monday): The price of the precious yellow metal fell by over one per cent on Monday due to stronger international cues of easing US-China trade tensions. Investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues. In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,480 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,15,140 per 10 grams. These rates do not include GST and making charges.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange rate, gold was trading lower by 1.04 per cent at Rs 1,22,161 for 10 grams for December 2025 contracts in the morning. At the COMEX international market, spot gold was down 0.7 per cent to record the price of USD 4,082.77 per troy ounce. US gold futures for December delivery lost 1 per cent to USD 4,095.80.
The rate of silver per kg stood at Rs 1,55,000 per kg. At the Multi Commodity Exchange Rate, the spot price of silver was down by 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 1,45,878 per kg.
Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Price Of 24 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams)
|
City
|
Price Today
|
Yesterday Price
|
Change
|
Delhi
|
Rs 1,24,630
|
Rs 1,25,770
|
Rs 1,140
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 1,24,480
|
Rs 1,25,620
|
Rs 1,140
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 1,24,480
|
Rs 1,25,620
|
Rs 1,140
|
Chennai
|
Rs 1,24,910
|
Rs 1,25,450
|
Rs 540
Price Of 22 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams)
|
City
|
Today Price
|
Yesterday Price
|
Change
|
Delhi
|
Rs 1,14,250
|
Rs 1,15,300
|
Rs 1,050
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 1,14,100
|
Rs 1,15,150
|
Rs 1,050
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 1,14,100
|
Rs 1,15,150
|
Rs 1,050
|
Chennai
|
Rs 1,14,500
|
Rs 1,15,000
|
Rs 500
Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Here is a breakdown of the price of silver today (per 1 kg) in major Indian cities
|
City
|
Prices Today
|
Prices Yesterday
|
Change
|
Delhi
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
0
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
0
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
Rs 1,55,000
|
0
|
Chennai
|
Rs 1,70,000
|
Rs 1,70,000
|
0