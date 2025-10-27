Gold Rates Today (Monday): The price of the precious yellow metal fell by over one per cent on Monday due to stronger international cues of easing US-China trade tensions. Investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues. In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,480 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,15,140 per 10 grams. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange rate, gold was trading lower by 1.04 per cent at Rs 1,22,161 for 10 grams for December 2025 contracts in the morning. At the COMEX international market, spot gold was down 0.7 per cent to record the price of USD 4,082.77 per troy ounce. US gold futures for December delivery lost 1 per cent to USD 4,095.80.

The rate of silver per kg stood at Rs 1,55,000 per kg. At the Multi Commodity Exchange Rate, the spot price of silver was down by 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 1,45,878 per kg.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Price Of 24 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams)

City Price Today Yesterday Price Change Delhi Rs 1,24,630 Rs 1,25,770 Rs 1,140 Mumbai Rs 1,24,480 Rs 1,25,620 Rs 1,140 Kolkata Rs 1,24,480 Rs 1,25,620 Rs 1,140 Chennai Rs 1,24,910 Rs 1,25,450 Rs 540

Price Of 22 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams)

City Today Price Yesterday Price Change Delhi Rs 1,14,250 Rs 1,15,300 Rs 1,050 Mumbai Rs 1,14,100 Rs 1,15,150 Rs 1,050 Kolkata Rs 1,14,100 Rs 1,15,150 Rs 1,050 Chennai Rs 1,14,500 Rs 1,15,000 Rs 500

Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Here is a breakdown of the price of silver today (per 1 kg) in major Indian cities