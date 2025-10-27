  • Source:JND
Gold Rates Today (Monday): The price of the precious yellow metal fell by over one per cent on Monday due to stronger international cues of easing US-China trade tensions. Investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues. In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,480 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,15,140 per 10 grams. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange rate, gold was trading lower by 1.04 per cent at Rs 1,22,161 for 10 grams for December 2025 contracts in the morning. At the COMEX international market, spot gold was down 0.7 per cent to record the price of USD 4,082.77 per troy ounce. US gold futures for December delivery lost 1 per cent to USD 4,095.80.

The rate of silver per kg stood at Rs 1,55,000 per kg. At the Multi Commodity Exchange Rate, the spot price of silver was down by 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 1,45,878 per kg.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Price Of 24 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams) 

City

Price Today

Yesterday Price

Change

Delhi

Rs 1,24,630

Rs 1,25,770

Rs 1,140

Mumbai

Rs 1,24,480

Rs 1,25,620

Rs 1,140

Kolkata

Rs 1,24,480

Rs 1,25,620

Rs 1,140

Chennai

Rs 1,24,910

Rs 1,25,450

Rs 540

Price Of 22 Carat Gold (Per 10 Grams)

City

Today Price

Yesterday Price

Change

Delhi

Rs 1,14,250

Rs 1,15,300

Rs 1,050

Mumbai

Rs 1,14,100

Rs 1,15,150

Rs 1,050

Kolkata

Rs 1,14,100

Rs 1,15,150

Rs 1,050

Chennai

Rs 1,14,500

Rs 1,15,000

Rs 500

Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities 

Here is a breakdown of the price of silver today (per 1 kg) in major Indian cities

City

Prices Today

Prices Yesterday

Change

Delhi

Rs 1,55,000

Rs 1,55,000

0

Mumbai 

Rs 1,55,000

Rs 1,55,000

0

Kolkata

Rs 1,55,000

Rs 1,55,000

0

Chennai

Rs 1,70,000

Rs 1,70,000

0

