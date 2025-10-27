Australia vs England Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins has been formally ruled out of the series opener against England in Perth due to a back injury, with Steve Smith set to take the reins of the side in the pacer's absence.

The Australian captain has been out of action with a back stress injury since July and earlier this month, the speedster said that he was "less than likely" to feature in the first Test against England in Perth starting November 21.

"We've run out of time. We sort of flagged this a week or so ago that it would take sort of four plus weeks to get him up and running and we've run out of time, unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match," head coach Andrew McDonald told reporters.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Admitted To Sydney Hospital Due To Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury

"We'll see how he pulls up and then we'll make decisions moving forward. I know that sounds really boring and everyone wants a time frame and what's the risk associated with it. There are better people than I to speculate on what that is," McDonald added.

Despite not participating in the opening Ashes match, Cummins will travel to Perth with the Test squad next month. "Patty will be around the group as well, he'll come to Perth … and it'll almost be one of those things where you'll see him and it'll almost be a question of, 'Why isn't he playing in Perth?' That's where we think he'll be placed by that stage," said the coach.

ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Security Beefed Up In Navi Mumbai After Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers In Indore