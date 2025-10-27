Bangladesh will be up against the West Indies in the first T20I match at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27. Both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward and take the lead in the three-match series.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy is hoping for better things in Chattogram, following the 2-1 loss in the ODI series last week. Notably, all three matches will be played at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram on October 27, 29 and 31, respectively.

Bangladesh will be happy to have their captain, Litton Das, back in action after missing recent games due to injury. The team has performed well in T20Is this year, winning 13 of their 24 matches. On the other hand, the West Indies also have key players returning, with Rovman Powell set to play his 100th T20 match.



TOSS - The match toss between Bangladesh and the West Indies will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

Time - October 27, 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram



Where To Watch the Bangladesh Men's Cricket Team vs the West Indies National Cricket Team Match In India?

The FanCode app and website will helm the live streaming in India.

BAN vs WI 1st T20I, Chattogram Pitch Report: The pitch at Chattogram’s Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium is expected to offer seam movement and more bounce to the fast bowlers early on in the BAN vs WI 1st T20I with the new ball. But, as the game goes on, the spinners might come into the game, getting significant turn off the pitch.