Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I : After losing the 1st T20I by 16 runs, Bangladesh will look to make a comeback against West Indies in the second match of the series, scheduled to take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday. Rovman Powell, the player of the match in the first T20I for his exploits down the order, will look to play a crucial role in the upcoming match as well.

For Bangladesh, captain Litton Das needs to fire to keep Bangladesh content with their batting.

The team batting second will have an upper hand with the dew around in the second innings, as the ball gets difficult to control.

How To Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team

Where will the second BAN vs WI 2nd T20I match take place?

The second BAN vs WI match will take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

When will the BAN vs WI 2nd T20I match start?

The match will start at 5:30 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch the 2nd T20I match between India and around the world?

Fancode will live stream the match in India.

Bangladesh: T Sports, Nagorik TV and Tapmad (Digital).

Caribbean: Flow

Pakistan: Tapmad

Rest of the world: ICC.tv

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Players:

West Indies Squad: AlickAthanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, AkealHosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, GudakeshMotie