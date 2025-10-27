India vs South Africa Tests: Captain Temba Bavuma returned to the lead the 15-member South Africa squad on Monday for the two-Test series in India after recovering from a calf injury.

The series begins on November 14 with matches scheduled in Guwahati and Kolkata.

Bavuma was not part of the recent two-match series in Pakistan that his team drew with the hosts. The majority of the squad from the Pakistan series has been retained, with David Bedingham making way for Bavuma.

Bavuma, who led his team to the title in the previous World Test Championship cycle, is also likely to play the preceding shadow series against India A beginning in Bengaluru on November 2. The A series will also mark the return of Rishabh Pant from injury.