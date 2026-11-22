Rishabh Pant added another special achievement to his Test career on Sunday (November 22). The India wicketkeeper-batter became the first Indian and only the third wicketkeeper-batter in cricket history to score a Test century in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Pant reached the milestone during India’s first innings in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Batting at No. 5, he brought up his century in 135 balls, getting there with his fourth six of the innings in the 147th over.

ALSO READ: Live India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Score: Rishabh Pant Smashes Historic Ton As India's Lead Cross 200 Mark The left-hander was batting on 99 when he cleared the boundary off the fifth ball of the over to complete his hundred. It was his first Test century on New Zealand soil and his ninth overall in 53 Tests. Rishabh Pant Joins Adam Gilchrist, Jonny Bairstow In Elite List Since making his Test debut against England in 2018, Pant has scored centuries in all four SENA countries. His latest hundred in New Zealand completed the set, having already scored one Test century each in Australia and South Africa, along with four in England.

Before Pant, only Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and England’s Jonny Bairstow had achieved this feat among wicketkeeper-batters. Gilchrist finished his Test career with seven centuries in Australia, one in England, two in New Zealand and two in South Africa. ALSO READ: Why Is Mohammed Siraj Losing His Place In India's Plans? Report Makes Big Claim Bairstow has also scored Test hundreds in all four countries, with one each in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, and two in England. Wicketkeeper-batters with Test centuries in all four SENA countries LAYER COUNTRY 100s (in Australia) 100s (in England) 100s (in New Zealand) 100s (in South Africa) Adam Gilchrist Australia 7 1 2 2 Jonny Bairstow England 1 2 1 1 Rishabh Pant India 1 4 1* 1 Includes the century scored in the ongoing Test. Pant Becomes Sixth Indian To Score Test Hundreds Across All SENA Countries Pant’s century in Wellington also put him in another exclusive club. He became only the sixth Indian batter to score at least one Test century in each of the four SENA countries.

Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other five Indians to have achieved this milestone. Tendulkar leads the list with 17 Test centuries across these four countries, including six in Australia, four in England, two in New Zealand and five in South Africa. Indian batters with Test centuries in all four SENA countries PLAYER 100s (in Australia) 100s (in England) 100s (in New Zealand) 100s (in South Africa) Mohammad Azharuddin 1 2 2 1 Sachin Tendulkar 6 4 2 5 Rahul Dravid 1 6 2 1 Virat Kohli 7 2 1 2 KL Rahul 1 4 1 2 Rishabh Pant 1 4 1* 1 Rishabh Pant Leads India’s Run Charts In WTC The century against New Zealand was Pant’s ninth in Test cricket. He has also been one of India’s most important contributors in the World Test Championship (WTC), where he is the country’s leading run-scorer.