Mohammed Siraj’s changing role in the Indian team has reportedly been linked to differences of opinion with bowling coach Morne Morkel. A report by The Delhi Junction claims that the two did not see eye to eye on the kind of bowling approach Siraj should adopt, particularly during India’s 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

According to the report, Morkel wanted the Hyderabad pacer to develop into a hit-the-deck bowler, using his pace and bounce to trouble batters. Siraj, however, preferred to stick to his natural strength as a swing bowler rather than make a major change to his approach.

The report further claimed that Siraj felt he could use the hit-the-deck approach in a more strategic manner, but Morkel had a different view. The reported disagreement is now being linked to Siraj’s reduced role in India’s plans across formats, with opportunities going to younger pacers such as Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar.

Siraj’s absence from India’s playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand has raised several questions. Despite conditions that appeared suitable for his bowling, the team management preferred Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

The decision also triggered reactions on social media, with some fans questioning the selection call. Siraj’s recent performances, particularly during India’s 2025 Test tour of England, made his omission even more surprising. He had been one of India’s standout performers on that tour.

What Morne Morkel Said About Mohammed Siraj

Before the start of the first Test, Morkel was asked about Siraj’s position in the team and the questions surrounding his place following an underwhelming series against Sri Lanka.

The bowling coach was quick to back the pacer, describing him as a world-class performer whenever he has represented India.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in India jersey, whenever he has played,” Morkel said on the eve of the Test.

Morkel also made it clear that he was confident in India’s bowling options and believed the team had enough quality to take 20 wickets, irrespective of the combination selected.