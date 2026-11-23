India captain Shubman Gill rued the lack of assistance from the Wellington pitch for the bowlers after the first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw on Monday. Despite taking a massive first-innings lead and putting the hosts under pressure, India failed to take the remaining five wickets on the final day as New Zealand's resistance denied them victory.

India declared their first innings at a record 720/9 after bowling New Zealand out for 368, securing a 352-run lead. However, the hosts dug deep in their second innings, finishing at 239/5 after batting out 120 overs to salvage a draw.

Explaining India's decision to call off the contest with around an hour remaining, Gill pointed towards the lack of assistance from the surface. ALSO READ: WTC Points Table: Updated Standings After India And New Zealand Share Points In 1st Test Gill's Statement On The Draw "If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe," Gill said when asked whether India could have continued their pursuit of victory. The Indian skipper also highlighted the workload of his fast bowlers and the tight schedule ahead, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Christchurch on Friday. "Fast bowlers were tired. They had bowled almost 50 overs in the match. And also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh," he said.

Gill added that he did not believe another five to 10 overs would have significantly changed the outcome. Gill's Response On Siraj Shubman Gill also responded to Mohammed Siraj's exclusion and said that including the fast bowler wouldn't have changed the circumstances much. Shubman Gill: Siraj’s a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. Could Jadeja and Siraj’s accuracy made the difference? “I don’t think so,” asserts Gill — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) November 23, 2026 "Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India. Before all of that, he is a good friend of mine. Leaving him behind was a very tough decision for me as well. It was a tough decision for me. But you have to see which bowlers are in form. I had this conversation with him before the match and told him that he would be missing this match. He understood the logic behind it and why someone else was picked," the Indian captain stated. Shubman Gill Reflects On India's Bowling Effort India had reduced New Zealand to 70/5 in their first innings before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips stitched together a remarkable 216-run partnership to rescue the hosts. Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175, while Phillips contributed 118 as New Zealand reached 368.

Gill acknowledged that bowling out the opposition on the batting-friendly surface was always going to be challenging, although India had opportunities to make further breakthroughs. "We knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that pitch. But we had our chances, a couple of chances here and there. So, I think we had a decent day in the field," he said.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test: Mitchell, Phillips Frustrate India As Wellington Test Ends In Draw India Batting Provides Positives Ahead Of Christchurch Test India's batting was a major positive, with KL Rahul scoring 136 and Rishabh Pant adding 128. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), Dhruv Jurel (78) and Gill himself (98) also made significant contributions.

Gill praised the collective effort, particularly India's ability to challenge New Zealand across departments while playing away from home. "We were quite impressive. Touring away from home, we challenged them in all areas, and that was important for us. Even with the ball in the first innings, we did decently well. And then, obviously, with the bat, everyone chipped in. Only two hundreds, but we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot," he said.

The Indian captain now hopes Christchurch offers greater assistance to the bowlers, allowing his side to turn its performances into a victory in the second and final Test of the series. "Hopefully, there is going to be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. If we are able to play a similar kind of game there and execute our plans with the bowling and batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space," Gill said.