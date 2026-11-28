India have once again left out Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The decision comes despite criticism from several former cricketers and experts after the duo were dropped for the opening Test in Wellington.

India failed to bowl New Zealand out on the final day of the first Test, missing the chance to push for a result. The selection call had raised questions, particularly over the decision to leave out two experienced players who have been important to India’s success in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: 'Brand Of Cricket': Rohit Sharma Reveals His Plan For IPL 2027 After Mumbai Indians Captaincy Comeback Former India captain and opener Sunil Gavaskar was among those who questioned the team’s selection. He felt Jadeja’s spin could have made a difference on the fourth and fifth days, while also pointing out Siraj’s contribution with the ball. Sunil Gavaskar questions India’s decision to drop Jadeja and Siraj Gavaskar felt Jadeja’s ability to get the ball to turn, even on flat pitches, could have been useful for India. He also highlighted Siraj’s impressive wicket-taking record in the current World Test Championship cycle.

“You’re talking about Siraj. What about Jadeja? I do believe that his spin would have been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days because he gives the ball a fair tweak. He’s not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he’s known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches,” Gavaskar told the broadcaster. He also expressed sympathy for both players but backed the team management’s final decision. “So, I think it’s tough for him as well as for Siraj. Now, Siraj is among the top wicket-takers in the cycle. So, let’s wait and see. The way I’ve always seen it is that whatever reservations you might have about the XI, the 14 or the 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and my team. It’s an Indian team. So, I back this team now that they’ve picked this playing XI, and I’m praying that this team does well,” he added. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand finish Day 1 at 246/5 New Zealand ended the opening day of the second Test at 246/5 after recovering from a difficult position against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Returns As Mumbai Indians' Captain For IPL 2027 After Hardik Pandya's Punjab Move The hosts were struggling at 110/4 at one stage, but Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell helped them get back on track with useful contributions. Blundell remained unbeaten on 53, while Phillips was batting on 36 at stumps. Mitchell added 31 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham scored 59 off 128 deliveries before Akash Deep dismissed him. The Indian pacer picked up two wickets during the day. Debutant Gurnoor Brar also made an impact by removing Devon Conway, who scored 31 runs, just before the lunch break. India make one change for Christchurch Test India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in Christchurch. The visitors made one change to their playing XI, handing a Test debut to Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand, meanwhile, decided to stick with the same team that featured in the opening Test.