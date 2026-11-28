Rohit Sharma is looking forward to bringing Mumbai Indians back to their best in the IPL after being reappointed as the franchise’s captain for the 2027 season. In his first reaction to the decision, the 39-year-old spoke about his conversations with team owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani and said he was excited about the season ahead.

Rohit also made it clear that his main aim will be to bring back Mumbai Indians’ style of cricket, play as a unit and enjoy the game. The former India captain joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 as a batting all-rounder but soon became one of the most successful leaders in IPL history. He took charge midway through the 2013 season after Ricky Ponting stepped down and guided the team to their maiden title in his first year as captain.

Under Rohit’s leadership, MI went on to win five IPL trophies, with their 2019 triumph making them only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the title. “Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in,” Rohit said in a statement. “The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve. I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” he added. Rohit Sharma’s return after Hardik Pandya’s three-year stint Rohit stepped down as Mumbai Indians captain three years ago after the franchise traded for Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans. Pandya took over the leadership, but the change didn't deliver the results MI had hoped for. Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table in 2024, before managing fourth place in 2025 and ninth in 2026.

With Rohit back at the helm, the franchise will hope to regain its winning touch and return to the top of the IPL. Rohit Sharma faces a big rebuilding task at MI Rohit and Mumbai Indians have shared a successful relationship over the years, but there is plenty of work to be done before the next season. The franchise has already made an important move by signing Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings. His arrival will bring him together with Jasprit Bumrah, giving Mumbai a strong pace combination. The two also played key roles under Rohit’s captaincy when India won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit’s experience and input will be important as Mumbai prepare for the mini-auction. Strengthening the middle order and adding more options to the spin department are likely to be among the franchise’s priorities. The challenge will be to build a balanced squad capable of challenging for the title once again.