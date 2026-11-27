Live India vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket score: New Zealand ended the opening day of the second Test against India at 246 for five after recovering from a difficult position in the post-lunch session on Friday. India picked up three wickets in the afternoon session to reduce the hosts to 131 for four at tea. However, Tom Blundell (53 not out) and Glenn Phillips (36 not out) steadied the innings with a valuable partnership. Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 31 runs to help New Zealand fight back.

Earlier, captain Tom Latham scored 59 off 128 deliveries before Akash Deep dismissed him. The Indian pacer finished the day with two wickets to his name. Debutant Gurnoor Brar provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway (31) just before lunch. Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings: 246/5 in 85 overs (Tom Latham 59, Tom Blundell 53 batting, Glenn Phillips 36 batting, Devon Conway 31; Akash Deep 2/52). Sundar removes Daryl Mitchell Washington Sundar strikes again! Daryl Mitchell is caught by Dhruv Jurel at leg slip for 31 off 74 balls. The ball turned into his pads, and Mitchell could only manage an edge that went straight to the fielder. New Zealand lose another wicket just when things were looking settled. New Zealand 184/5

Washington Sundar with the breakthrough! Dhruv Jurel with a sharp catch at backward short leg and Daryl Mitchell has to depart. Live - https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/ocNz7hzlZZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026 New Zealand 131/4 at tea India made further inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up in the second session, picking up three wickets to leave the hosts at 131 for four at tea on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were at the crease when the session ended. Mitchell was unbeaten on 6, while Blundell had scored 8.

A brilliant session for #TeamIndia with three wickets in the bag. New Zealand go into Tea with 131/4 on the board. Final session of the day coming up soon. Scorecard - https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/WhNKLwBMK3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026 Akash Deep Removes Tom Latham After Half-Century New Zealand captain Tom Latham top-scored with 59 off 128 deliveries before Akash Deep ended his stay at the crease. The Indian pacer picked up his second wicket of the innings, giving India another important breakthrough. Latham had played a patient knock but could not convert his half-century into a bigger score.

Gurnoor Brar Gets First Test Wicket Earlier, debutant Gurnoor Brar gave India a timely breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway for 31 just before the lunch break. Conway’s wicket helped India put pressure on New Zealand after the hosts had looked to build a steady start. Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings: 131/4 in 50 overs (Tom Latham 59, Devon Conway 31; Akash Deep 2/23). India vs New Zealand at Lunch New Zealand reached 77 for one at lunch against India on the first day of the second Test. Skipper Tom Latham was batting on 42 at the lunch break. Devon Conway (31) was dismissed by debutant Gurnoor Brar on the stroke of lunch.

Lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Test Gurnoor Brar breaks the partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway in the final delivery of the morning session. New Zealand 77/1 Scorecard - https://t.co/B9VyQjO99V #NZvIND https://t.co/g6hrKfvS8y — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026 Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. India made just one change, handing Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna, while New Zealand remained unchanged.

Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings: 77/1 in 26 overs (Tom Latham 42 batting, Devon Conway 31; Gurnoor Brar 1/18). Gurnoor Brar makes debut India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. India senior speedster Mohammed Siraj and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja again dropped from the playing XI, with the visitors featuring one change as Gurnoor Brar came in place of Prasidh Krishna. On the other hand, New Zealand are featuring with the same team.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah IND vs NZ 2nd Test match preview India will be disappointed with the way the first Test in Wellington ended. Despite dominating large parts of the match, Shubman Gill and his men could not take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. While the batters did their job with a massive first-innings total, the bowling attack failed to finish the job. Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj, in particular, have come under pressure after an underwhelming performance.

India now face a must-win situation in the second and final Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final have taken a hit, and another setback could make the road even tougher.

India have no room for another slip-up India were in a strong position for most of the Wellington Test. They posted a huge 720/9 declared in their first innings and looked set to take control of the series. However, the flat surface at Basin Reserve made life difficult for the bowlers, while New Zealand’s batters showed great patience to hold on for a draw.

The result was a frustrating one for India, especially after the advantage they had built with both bat and ball. With only one match left in the series, they cannot afford another missed opportunity if they want to keep their WTC final hopes alive.

ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings: Pant, Gill, Jaiswal In Top 10 After Wellington Heroics, Bumrah Jumps To Second In Bowlers Bowling attack under pressure ahead of Christchurch Test India’s batting unit delivered in Wellington, but questions remain over the bowling combination. Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj are likely to face scrutiny after failing to make the most of the opportunities in the first Test.

The team management will have some important decisions to make before the Christchurch match, particularly when it comes to the pace attack. India need their bowlers to step up and provide regular breakthroughs if they are to put New Zealand under pressure.