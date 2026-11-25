ICC Test Rankings November: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in the top 10 as India's prolific batting display in the drawn first Test against New Zealand triggered a major reshuffle in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Pant remains the side's top-ranked batter, his attractive knock of 128 helping him move up one place to sixth position, while Test captain Gill moved up three places to seventh and left-handed opener Jaiswal climbed five places to ninth after their knocks of 98 and 85 respectively.

Opener KL Rahul, who top-scored for India with 136 in their total of 720 for nine declared in Wellington, has moved up four places to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal's 80 runs have lifted him 15 places to 39th. India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's five wickets in Wellington have helped him move up three places to joint-second in the bowling rankings.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Explains Why India Couldn't Force A Win Against New Zealand In Wellington Test The New Zealand batters who gained included Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who has shot up 10 places to 30th after scores of 175 not out and 31, while Glenn Phillips has moved up 13 places to a career-best 17th position after scoring 118 and 26 not out. The latest update also includes the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh and the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy's score of 137 in the first innings has helped him climb 28 places to 33rd, while Litton Das has advanced nine places to 24th after scoring 120. South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton is up to a career-best joint-15th, while Marques Ackerman is ranked 60th.

ALSO READ: WTC Points Table: Updated Standings After India And New Zealand Share Points In 1st Test South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned a match haul of eight wickets to help set up a nine-wicket victory in Johannesburg, is up two places to sixth. Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas, who was named Player of the Match in Rawalpindi, has also gained a couple of places to be ranked 12th after bagging three wickets in each innings.



(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff.)