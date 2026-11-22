Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal and Saim Ayub have been left out of Pakistan’s central contracts list for the 2026-27 season. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), meanwhile, has expanded the list from 30 to 38 players, with 21 new faces included under a revised format-based contract system.

The previous central contracts expired in June, while the new agreements will run from November 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. However, there is no clarity on whether the PCB has compensated players for the four-month gap between the two agreements. Reports suggest that negotiations over the contracts involved considerable back-and-forth.

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PCB Introduces Five Categories In New Central Contracts

Under the revised system, the PCB has introduced five categories based on the formats players are expected to represent Pakistan.

The new structure includes ‘AB’ for Test and ODI players, ‘A’ for Test specialists, ‘BC’ for ODI and T20I players, ‘C’ for T20I specialists and ‘D’ for young players in the development pathway.

Babar Azam and Salman Agha are the only two players included in the top ‘AB’ category, while several members of Pakistan’s Test squad have been placed in the development category.

Explaining the new system, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said the revised contracts would allow players to focus on the formats in which they are most likely to feature.

“Majority of our Test team players are handed the development contracts, because they have just come on the scene and shown good signs,” Hesson said. “This central contract model allows the players to remain focused on the formats they are most likely to be involved in. It doesn’t exclude them [from] the other formats, and it also doesn’t exclude players who are not awarded the contracts, as they can continue to push their case for Pakistan,” he added.

Why Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood And Saim Ayub Missed Out

Rizwan’s omission comes after a difficult period with the Pakistan team. He was sent home midway through the tour of England and was reportedly investigated by Pakistan’s national cyber-crime agency over his off-field activities during the tour.

Masood, meanwhile, lost his Test captaincy to Babar Azam earlier this year before eventually being dropped from the side.