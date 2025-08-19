AIIMS BSc Paramedical Seat Allotment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the results for the second round seat allotment result for Bachelor of Science (BSc) Paramedical admissions 2025 on their official website. Those students who have applied for the counselling process will be able to check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in .

Those candidates who have been allotted seats in this round, they must complete the further procedure, they must confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and a demand draft at their campus within the deadline of 25 August 2025. The admissions are conducted by AIIMS Delhi for BSc in Allied and Health Care programmes and courses. The process of seat allotment is done based on the candidate’s rank and their marks in the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2025.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has clarified that there will be no option for seat upgradation in this round. If a candidate does not accept their allotted seat, their admission will be cancelled on immediate basis. Students are also required to report with their original documents and certifications or deposit a demand draft of Rs 1 lakh as a security deposit for confirming their seats. The final submission of all certificates must be completed within the given deadline.

Also Read: CP Radhakrishnan Biography, Know Key Milestones About His Educational Qualifications & Political Career

Steps to download AIIMS BSc Paramedical Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to check their seat allotment status.

Step 2. There will be a link for the “Result of the 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of B.Sc. in Allied & Health Care (Erstwhile B.Sc. Paramedical) Courses for August 2025 Session.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will see the seat allotment PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. In that Seat Allotment Results students have to check those candidates allotted seats.

Step 5. Download the AIIMS BSc seat allotment PDF and save it for future reference.

Documents Required for Verification Purpose:

These are the crucial documents that will be required for the further admission process of the AIIMS BSc Paramedical such as offer letter, seat allocation letter, final registration slip, AIIMS admit card, class 10 pass certificate or birth certificate, class 12 migration certificate, class 12 pass certificate with one self-attested copy, category certificate.