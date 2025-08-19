AP NEET 2025 Counselling Merit List: The Andhra Pradesh NEET 2025 Counselling provisional merit list has been released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). a total 14,324 number of candidates have been found eligible for participating in the AP NEET 2025 Counselling.

NTRUHS has prepared the AP NEET Counselling 2025 merit list based on the applications received and document verification. The counselling authority has also released the list of candidates who did not pay the application fee or did not get their certificates verified.

Candidates could submit their grievances, if any, with regard to his/her details (Gender, Category, Local Area , EWS, Minority, PMC & Anglo Indian) through login with proper supporting documents by August 17, 2025, 4 PM.

How to Check AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List?

Candidates have to follow the steps below to check and download the AP NEET 2025 Counselling /merit List:

1. Visit the official website of AP NEET Counselling; drntr.uhsap.in

2. Click on the link'MBBS & BDS CQ 2025-26 - Provisional Merit Position of the Applied candidates' under the 'Admission' section at the bottom of the page

3. The merit list PDF will open & Click Download to save it.

4. Check yourName and NEET 2025 Roll Number to check your merit status or the AP NEET 2025 State Rank

5. Save or print the PDF for future reference.

AP NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List: Overview

candidates can check the table below for detailed information about AP NEET 2025 Merit List:

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) Merit List Released Yes Official Website drntr.uhsap.in Eligible Students 14,324 candidates Correction Window Till August 17, 2025 (4 PM) Documents Required Roll Number, Rank, Score, Name, Gender, Category, Local Area, Minority Status Next Steps Choice filling, seat allotment & college reporting Round 1 Schedule Dates to be announced soon

Information Carried on the AP NEET Counselling Merit List 2025

The following information are carried on the AP NEET Counselling 2025 Merit List:

-AP NEET 2025 Counselling Registration ID