SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the SBI PO preliminary exam results either in last week of August or first week of September 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam were held on August 2, 4 and 5 at multiple centres across the country.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers (POs), including 41 backlog posts. Along with result, SBI PO prelims cut off will also be made available for category-wise. It is noted that there are no sectional cut-off marks in the exam. The marks of candidates will be calculated based on normalisation. Candidates qualifying the prelims exam are called for the mains exam based on their performance.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live? The steps to download SBI PO result are given below: 1. Visit to the official website; sbi.co.in 2. Navigate to the 'Current Opening' section from the 'Join SBI' tab 3. Now Go to the 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers' tab 4. From the drop-down select the 'SBI PO Result link' 5. Candidates need to enter the required credentials 6. Download the result and take its printout SBI PO Expected Cut off 2025: Candidates can check below SBI PO 2025 expected cut off. Category SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 General 68-70 OBC 65-67 EWS 64-66 SC 59-61 ST 53-55 Note: The SBI PO preliminary exam 2025 cutoff is given out of 100 marks. How Many Posts To Be Recruited in SBI Category-Wise? About more than 6.5 lakh candidates had applied for SBI PO 2025. The State Bank of India preliminary exam was conducted for 541 vacant posts. About 10 times the candidates in the prelims will be shortlisted for the mains, which makes the selection process even more challenging.Out of the total 541 vacancies, 500 are regular and 41 backlog posts.