Mumbai University Exams 2025: Mumbai University has postponed the exams that were scheduled today on August 19 due to heavy rain and India Meteorological Department (IMD) Red alert in the city. according to the official notification, the exams have been rescheduled to August 23.

In his official statement, the mumbai University (MU) stated that the exams stated for Tuesday have been cancelled to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to students who might have had to travel long distances during the heavy rains.

List Of Affected Exams For PG And UG Courses:

The postponed exams consist several postgraduates and undergraduate courses such as Master of Arts in Communication Journalism (Semester 3), Public Relations (Semester 3), Television Studies (Semester 3), Electronic Media (Semester 3), Film Studies (Semester 3), M.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Ed. (Semester 2), M.Com. (E-commerce, Semester 4), M.A. (CDOE), B.E. (Computer Science & Design, Automation and Robotics), and others.