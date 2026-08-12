CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th compartment result 2026 today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can check their marks online at cbseresults.nic.in using their roll number and roll code details. The CBSE Class 12th compartment exams 2026 were held on July 28 for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Meanwhile, the practical examinations were conducted from July 29 to August 4.

Since lakhs of candidates are checking their results online at the same time, the official website may slow down or crash. To avoid such scenarios, students can opt for alternative ways, such as DigiLocker and UMANG applications to download their revised marksheet.

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How To Check Marks from Official Website?

Candidates can use the following steps to access their marksheet online from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the Board’s official portal at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration details.

Step 4: The compartment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026 Via DigiLocker App?

Here are the key steps involved:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and security PIN to sign in.

Step 3: Browse through the Education section and select the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 4: Click on the Class XII marksheet option.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and passing year.

Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save it for official purposes.

How To Download Marksheet Via UMANG App?

Step 1: Download the app on your mobile.

Step 2: Open the app and search for CBSE under services.

Step 3: Click on the compartment result option.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: View and download your digital marksheet.

What Details Are Mentioned On CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026?

The scorecard will have the following details printed on it.

Student's Name

Roll Number

Father's and Mother's Names

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Practical/Internal Assessment Marks (where applicable)

Theory Marks

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Compartment)

Percentage or Grade

In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact the school authorities or the concerned CBSE regional office for correction.

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