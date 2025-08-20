CBSE SHVR 2025-26 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for all CBSE Affiliated schools across India to participate in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26. The programme requires schools to complete the rating process by September 30, 2025.

As Per media reports, SHVR 2025-26 aims to promote clear, green and collective learning envrionemt within educational institutions. All schools possessing a UDISE code; including government, government-aided, private, residential, tribal, minority, and centrally administered schools such as KVS and NVS are obligated to engage in this initiative.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Date: Registration, Cut-off, Seat Allotment Result & More Details What Is SHVR? Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) provides a ready opportunity to inculcate relevant fundamental duties; citizenship skills and values among the students with linkage to environmental awareness including water, sanitation and hygiene, resource conservation as visualized under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

SHVR package: Water, Toilets, Handwashing with Soap, Operational and Maintenance, Behavior Change and Capacity building, Mission LiFE activities. Functions: Effective monitoring using ICT tools, behavior change communication, new financing options and forging partnerships. SHVR based situation analysis is instrumental to identify infrastructure and service level gaps leading to development of school level Swachhata Action Plan (SAP), as envisaged under Samagra Shiksha.Key stakeholders (Rural/ Urban Local Body, Government Agencies such as Districts and States/UTs, Civil Society Organizations)

In the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021-22, a significant approx. 8.23 lakh schools participated from all States and Union Territories (UTs). Now SVP is upgraded to Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) SHVR is applicable to Government Schools, Government Aided Schools and Private Schools in both Urban and Rural areas. SHVR Programme Recognition Structure: The SHVR Programme Implements a three tier recognition system to acknowledge schools excellence in the field of sanitation and hygiene standards. this approach ensures representation across different school categories while maintaining rigorous selection criteria at each Level.

The updated SHVR programme for 2025-26, now evaluates schools based on a 60-indicator survey across six major areas: Water, Toilets, Handwashing with Soap, Operation & Maintenance, Behaviour Change & Capacity Building, and Mission LiFE activities. The Programme recognizes outstanding performance through Certificates of merit awarded at district, state and national levels. Recognition Distribution Table: Level Rural Category-I Rural Category-II Urban Category-I Urban Category-II Total Schools District Level 3 schools 3 schools 1 school 1 school 8 schools State Level 7 schools 7 schools 3 schools 3 schools 20 schools National Level 70 schools 70 schools 30 schools 30 schools 200 schools Note: Schools must meet national-level selection criteria for state-level nomination, and all recognised schools receive certificates of merit based on their SHVR scores. Objectives Of SHVR: The major objectives are as follows