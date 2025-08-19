Delhi School Education Act 2025: The Delhi Assembly recently passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fee Fixation and Regulation) Act, 2025 during the Monsoon Session. Education Minister Ashish Sood introduced the bill and it was passed after it cleared the Assembly. The transformative law has officially come into effect after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approval, promising to revamp the way private schools operate in the delhi.

1. Government Approval For Fee Increases: As per the new education act 2025provision the Private schools must obtain official permission from the delhi government before implementing fee hike. now no school will be able to charge more than the fixed fees.

For years, parents were burdened with sudden fee hikes of up to 30-45 per cent without any justifiable reason, forcing many to reconsider their children's education options.

2. School Level Fee Regulation Committees:Every school will establish committees including management representatives, teachers, parents, women and members underprivileged sections, so that everyone participates in deciding the fees.

3. Three Year Fee Stability Guarantee: Fees Once fixed will remain unchanged for three consecutive academic years, there will be no repeated increase.

4. District Grievance Redressal Committee: Committees tasked with promptly resolving complaints and disputes pertaining to fees will be led by senior education officials.

5. High-Level Appeals System: Appeals against district-level rulings will be reviewed by a review committee.

6. Complete Fee Transparency Requirements: Schools are required to post approved fee structures in Hindi, English, and regional languages on notice boards and official websites.

7. Strict Penalties for Violation: Organizations that impose unlawful or exorbitant fees are subject to severe financial sanctions.

Why was This Act Important?

For a long time, students and their parents in Delhi have raised concerns several times over the sudden and steep hike in fees by private schools. According to the government, the earlier regulations under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, covered only about 300 schools, leaving most schools outside the fee regulation framework.