JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the hall tickets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment Examination on their official website. Those students who have registered for the JE Examination will be able to download their admit cards by using their registration credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and application number.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Exam Dates The written examination for the Junior Engineer Recruitment will take place on August 24, 2025 whereas for the Junior Engineer Civil discipline examination, the hall tickets will be published on August 25, 2025 at around 4:00 PM, and the examination will be conducted on August 31, 2025.

The JKSSB JE Examination 2025 will be conducted in various sessions across multiple examination centres. The candidates are advised to report at least one hour before the scheduled time of the examination to avoid last-minute rush. JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Overview Particulars Details Exam conducting body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board Examination Name JKSSB JE Recruitment Exam Admit card status RELEASED Official Website jkssb.nic.in Examination Date August 24, 2025 JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: How to check? Step 1. The students are required to visit the official website jkssb.nic.in to check their hall tickets. Step 2. There will be a link for the 'Download admit card for Written Examination for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer' on the homepage.