List Of Bihar District: Bihar has 38 Districts, devide into 9 administrative divisions. Each district is administered by a District Magistrate (DM) or Deputy Commissioner, who is directly responsible for maintaining law and order. as compared to other states in India, Bihar’s district count has remained same for many years. There have been no big changes or major public demands for the creation of additional districts in recent times.

These districts represents diversity in terms of population density, geographical expanse and unique features. each holding significance in terms of culture, economy, and administration. 

Let us know today about the districts of Bihar, their area, their population and the importance of the district in the table given below.

Bihar Districts: Population and Area Overview:

information about the districts of Bihar, including their population and geographical area. Refer to the table below for Bihar District List.

S.No

District

Area (km²)

Population (2011)

1

Araria

2,829

2,811,569

2

Arwal

637

699,000

3

Aurangabad

3,303

2,540,073

4

Banka

3,018

2,034,763

5

Begusarai

1,917

2,970,541

6

Bhagalpur

2,569

3,037,766

7

Bhojpur

2,473

2,728,407

8

Buxar

1,624

1,706,352

9

Darbhanga

2,278

3,937,385

10

East Champaran

3,969

5,099,371

11

Gaya

4,978

4,391,418

12

Gopalganj

2,033

2,562,012

13

Jamui

3,099

1,760,405

14

Jehanabad

1,569

1,125,313

15

Khagaria

1,486

1,666,886

16

Kishanganj

1,884

1,690,400

17

Kaimur

3,363

1,626,384

18

Katihar

3,056

3,071,029

19

Lakhisarai

1,229

1,000,912

20

Madhubani

3,501

4,487,379

21

Munger

1,419

1,367,765

22

Madhepura

1,787

2,001,762

23

Muzaffarpur

3,173

4,801,062

24

Nalanda

2,354

2,877,653

25

Nawada

2,492

2,219,146

26

Patna

3,202

5,838,465

27

Purnia

3,228

3,264,619

28

Rohtas

3,850

2,959,918

29

Saharsa

1,702

1,900,661

30

Samastipur

2,905

4,261,566

31

Sheohar

443

656,916

32

Sheikhpura

689

634,927

33

Saran

2,641

3,951,862

34

Sitamarhi

2,199

3,423,574

35

Supaul

2,410

2,229,076

36

Siwan

2,219

3,330,464

37

Vaishali

2,036

3,495,021

38

West Champaran

5,229

3,935,042

District-wise Importance and Significance:

S.No

District

Key Importance and Features

1

Araria

Culturally diverse with Hindu-Muslim blend; agricultural hub producing paddy, wheat, maize; historical sites and temples

2

Arwal

Rich cultural heritage; Arwaldham archaeological site; Shergarh Fort; thriving agriculture despite being underdeveloped

3

Aurangabad

Educational and commercial center; Rajgir and Barabar Caves; major industries and prestigious institutions

4

Banka

Cultural heritage with historical sites and temples; agricultural and fisheries hub; small-scale industries center

5

Begusarai

Industrial and educational hub; major industries; rich fisheries; trade and commerce center

6

Bhagalpur

Vikramshila University ruins; silk production center; educational and commercial hub with major markets

7

Bhojpur

Ancient Arrah city and Sita Kund; agricultural and fisheries hub; educational center with prestigious institutions

8

Buxar

Historical sites including Buxar Fort; strategic Bihar-UP border location; agricultural and fisheries center

9

Darbhanga

Mithila paintings heritage; educational hub; textiles and handicrafts production center

10

East Champaran

Sugarcane and tobacco production; Kesariya and Chirand archaeological sites; silk fabrics production

11

Gaya

Buddhist pilgrimage destination; Mahabodhi Temple and Bodhi Tree; stone carving and sculptures production

12

Gopalganj

Agricultural hub for paddy, wheat, sugarcane; small-scale industries; educational and commercial center

13

Jamui

Culturally diverse with Hindu-Muslim cultures; agricultural hub; silk fabrics production center

14

Jehanabad

Archaeological sites and Barabar Caves; agricultural and fisheries hub; rich cultural heritage

15

Khagaria

Kosi River banks location; flood-prone area; textiles and jute products manufacturing

16

Kishanganj

India-Nepal border; transportation hub; tea and maize production; religious sites

17

Kaimur

Industrial hub for cement and steel; Rohtasgarh Fort; textiles and handicrafts production

18

Katihar

Transportation hub; Bihar-West Bengal border; agricultural center; small-scale industries

19

Lakhisarai

Historical monuments; agricultural center; textiles and handicrafts production

20

Madhubani

Famous for Mithila paintings with international recognition; agricultural hub; textiles and handicrafts production

21

Munger

Historical monuments and archaeological sites; educational hub; textiles and paper products manufacturing

22

Madhepura

Agricultural hub; Kameshwar Sthan and Singheshwar Temples; jute products manufacturing center

23

Muzaffarpur

Famous for litchi production; educational institutions; textiles and jute products manufacturing

24

Nalanda

Ancient Nalanda University ruins; educational tourism hub; agricultural center for paddy, wheat, maize

25

Nawada

Agricultural focus on wheat, maize, pulses; Rajgir Hot Springs; Barabar Caves; textiles production

26

Patna

State capital; trade and commerce center; Mahavir Mandir; Patna Museum; handicrafts and leather products

27

Purnia

Agricultural hub; bamboo and cane handicrafts production; educational center with prestigious institutions

28

Rohtas

Rohtasgarh Fort and Sher Shah Suri Tomb; textiles and leather products; agricultural center

29

Saharsa

Agricultural center; Kali Mandir and Satsang Ashram; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing

30

Samastipur

Agricultural hub; educational center; textiles and handicrafts production; trade and commerce

31

Sheohar

Agricultural focus on paddy, wheat, maize; religious sites; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing

32

Sheikhpura

Agricultural hub; Baba Garibnath Temple; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing center

33

Saran

Agricultural hub; Sonpur Mela and Shiva Temple in Chhapra; textiles and jute products

34

Sitamarhi

Ramayana connection and Janaki Temple; agricultural center; educational hub with prestigious institutions

35

Supaul

Agricultural hub; textiles and jute manufacturing; Kali Temple in Triveniganj

36

Siwan

Maurya Empire connection; Bhuwaneshwar Nath Temple; textiles and jute products manufacturing

37

Vaishali

Ashokan Pillar and Vaishali Museum; educational center; handicrafts and textiles production

38

West Champaran

Gandhi Ashram connection in Motihari; agricultural hub; textiles and jute products manufacturing
 