List Of Bihar District: Bihar has 38 Districts, devide into 9 administrative divisions. Each district is administered by a District Magistrate (DM) or Deputy Commissioner, who is directly responsible for maintaining law and order. as compared to other states in India, Bihar’s district count has remained same for many years. There have been no big changes or major public demands for the creation of additional districts in recent times.

These districts represents diversity in terms of population density, geographical expanse and unique features. each holding significance in terms of culture, economy, and administration.

Let us know today about the districts of Bihar, their area, their population and the importance of the district in the table given below.

Bihar Districts: Population and Area Overview:

information about the districts of Bihar, including their population and geographical area. Refer to the table below for Bihar District List.

S.No District Area (km²) Population (2011) 1 Araria 2,829 2,811,569 2 Arwal 637 699,000 3 Aurangabad 3,303 2,540,073 4 Banka 3,018 2,034,763 5 Begusarai 1,917 2,970,541 6 Bhagalpur 2,569 3,037,766 7 Bhojpur 2,473 2,728,407 8 Buxar 1,624 1,706,352 9 Darbhanga 2,278 3,937,385 10 East Champaran 3,969 5,099,371 11 Gaya 4,978 4,391,418 12 Gopalganj 2,033 2,562,012 13 Jamui 3,099 1,760,405 14 Jehanabad 1,569 1,125,313 15 Khagaria 1,486 1,666,886 16 Kishanganj 1,884 1,690,400 17 Kaimur 3,363 1,626,384 18 Katihar 3,056 3,071,029 19 Lakhisarai 1,229 1,000,912 20 Madhubani 3,501 4,487,379 21 Munger 1,419 1,367,765 22 Madhepura 1,787 2,001,762 23 Muzaffarpur 3,173 4,801,062 24 Nalanda 2,354 2,877,653 25 Nawada 2,492 2,219,146 26 Patna 3,202 5,838,465 27 Purnia 3,228 3,264,619 28 Rohtas 3,850 2,959,918 29 Saharsa 1,702 1,900,661 30 Samastipur 2,905 4,261,566 31 Sheohar 443 656,916 32 Sheikhpura 689 634,927 33 Saran 2,641 3,951,862 34 Sitamarhi 2,199 3,423,574 35 Supaul 2,410 2,229,076 36 Siwan 2,219 3,330,464 37 Vaishali 2,036 3,495,021 38 West Champaran 5,229 3,935,042





