- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
List Of Bihar District: Bihar has 38 Districts, devide into 9 administrative divisions. Each district is administered by a District Magistrate (DM) or Deputy Commissioner, who is directly responsible for maintaining law and order. as compared to other states in India, Bihar’s district count has remained same for many years. There have been no big changes or major public demands for the creation of additional districts in recent times.
These districts represents diversity in terms of population density, geographical expanse and unique features. each holding significance in terms of culture, economy, and administration.
Let us know today about the districts of Bihar, their area, their population and the importance of the district in the table given below.
Bihar Districts: Population and Area Overview:
information about the districts of Bihar, including their population and geographical area. Refer to the table below for Bihar District List.
|
S.No
|
District
|
Area (km²)
|
Population (2011)
|
1
|
Araria
|
2,829
|
2,811,569
|
2
|
Arwal
|
637
|
699,000
|
3
|
Aurangabad
|
3,303
|
2,540,073
|
4
|
Banka
|
3,018
|
2,034,763
|
5
|
Begusarai
|
1,917
|
2,970,541
|
6
|
Bhagalpur
|
2,569
|
3,037,766
|
7
|
Bhojpur
|
2,473
|
2,728,407
|
8
|
Buxar
|
1,624
|
1,706,352
|
9
|
Darbhanga
|
2,278
|
3,937,385
|
10
|
East Champaran
|
3,969
|
5,099,371
|
11
|
Gaya
|
4,978
|
4,391,418
|
12
|
Gopalganj
|
2,033
|
2,562,012
|
13
|
Jamui
|
3,099
|
1,760,405
|
14
|
Jehanabad
|
1,569
|
1,125,313
|
15
|
Khagaria
|
1,486
|
1,666,886
|
16
|
Kishanganj
|
1,884
|
1,690,400
|
17
|
Kaimur
|
3,363
|
1,626,384
|
18
|
Katihar
|
3,056
|
3,071,029
|
19
|
Lakhisarai
|
1,229
|
1,000,912
|
20
|
Madhubani
|
3,501
|
4,487,379
|
21
|
Munger
|
1,419
|
1,367,765
|
22
|
Madhepura
|
1,787
|
2,001,762
|
23
|
Muzaffarpur
|
3,173
|
4,801,062
|
24
|
Nalanda
|
2,354
|
2,877,653
|
25
|
Nawada
|
2,492
|
2,219,146
|
26
|
Patna
|
3,202
|
5,838,465
|
27
|
Purnia
|
3,228
|
3,264,619
|
28
|
Rohtas
|
3,850
|
2,959,918
|
29
|
Saharsa
|
1,702
|
1,900,661
|
30
|
Samastipur
|
2,905
|
4,261,566
|
31
|
Sheohar
|
443
|
656,916
|
32
|
Sheikhpura
|
689
|
634,927
|
33
|
Saran
|
2,641
|
3,951,862
|
34
|
Sitamarhi
|
2,199
|
3,423,574
|
35
|
Supaul
|
2,410
|
2,229,076
|
36
|
Siwan
|
2,219
|
3,330,464
|
37
|
Vaishali
|
2,036
|
3,495,021
|
38
|
West Champaran
|
5,229
|
3,935,042
District-wise Importance and Significance:
|
S.No
|
District
|
Key Importance and Features
|
1
|
Araria
|
Culturally diverse with Hindu-Muslim blend; agricultural hub producing paddy, wheat, maize; historical sites and temples
|
2
|
Arwal
|
Rich cultural heritage; Arwaldham archaeological site; Shergarh Fort; thriving agriculture despite being underdeveloped
|
3
|
Aurangabad
|
Educational and commercial center; Rajgir and Barabar Caves; major industries and prestigious institutions
|
4
|
Banka
|
Cultural heritage with historical sites and temples; agricultural and fisheries hub; small-scale industries center
|
5
|
Begusarai
|
Industrial and educational hub; major industries; rich fisheries; trade and commerce center
|
6
|
Bhagalpur
|
Vikramshila University ruins; silk production center; educational and commercial hub with major markets
|
7
|
Bhojpur
|
Ancient Arrah city and Sita Kund; agricultural and fisheries hub; educational center with prestigious institutions
|
8
|
Buxar
|
Historical sites including Buxar Fort; strategic Bihar-UP border location; agricultural and fisheries center
|
9
|
Darbhanga
|
Mithila paintings heritage; educational hub; textiles and handicrafts production center
|
10
|
East Champaran
|
Sugarcane and tobacco production; Kesariya and Chirand archaeological sites; silk fabrics production
|
11
|
Gaya
|
Buddhist pilgrimage destination; Mahabodhi Temple and Bodhi Tree; stone carving and sculptures production
|
12
|
Gopalganj
|
Agricultural hub for paddy, wheat, sugarcane; small-scale industries; educational and commercial center
|
13
|
Jamui
|
Culturally diverse with Hindu-Muslim cultures; agricultural hub; silk fabrics production center
|
14
|
Jehanabad
|
Archaeological sites and Barabar Caves; agricultural and fisheries hub; rich cultural heritage
|
15
|
Khagaria
|
Kosi River banks location; flood-prone area; textiles and jute products manufacturing
|
16
|
Kishanganj
|
India-Nepal border; transportation hub; tea and maize production; religious sites
|
17
|
Kaimur
|
Industrial hub for cement and steel; Rohtasgarh Fort; textiles and handicrafts production
|
18
|
Katihar
|
Transportation hub; Bihar-West Bengal border; agricultural center; small-scale industries
|
19
|
Lakhisarai
|
Historical monuments; agricultural center; textiles and handicrafts production
|
20
|
Madhubani
|
Famous for Mithila paintings with international recognition; agricultural hub; textiles and handicrafts production
|
21
|
Munger
|
Historical monuments and archaeological sites; educational hub; textiles and paper products manufacturing
|
22
|
Madhepura
|
Agricultural hub; Kameshwar Sthan and Singheshwar Temples; jute products manufacturing center
|
23
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Famous for litchi production; educational institutions; textiles and jute products manufacturing
|
24
|
Nalanda
|
Ancient Nalanda University ruins; educational tourism hub; agricultural center for paddy, wheat, maize
|
25
|
Nawada
|
Agricultural focus on wheat, maize, pulses; Rajgir Hot Springs; Barabar Caves; textiles production
|
26
|
Patna
|
State capital; trade and commerce center; Mahavir Mandir; Patna Museum; handicrafts and leather products
|
27
|
Purnia
|
Agricultural hub; bamboo and cane handicrafts production; educational center with prestigious institutions
|
28
|
Rohtas
|
Rohtasgarh Fort and Sher Shah Suri Tomb; textiles and leather products; agricultural center
|
29
|
Saharsa
|
Agricultural center; Kali Mandir and Satsang Ashram; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing
|
30
|
Samastipur
|
Agricultural hub; educational center; textiles and handicrafts production; trade and commerce
|
31
|
Sheohar
|
Agricultural focus on paddy, wheat, maize; religious sites; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing
|
32
|
Sheikhpura
|
Agricultural hub; Baba Garibnath Temple; textiles and handicrafts manufacturing center
|
33
|
Saran
|
Agricultural hub; Sonpur Mela and Shiva Temple in Chhapra; textiles and jute products
|
34
|
Sitamarhi
|
Ramayana connection and Janaki Temple; agricultural center; educational hub with prestigious institutions
|
35
|
Supaul
|
Agricultural hub; textiles and jute manufacturing; Kali Temple in Triveniganj
|
36
|
Siwan
|
Maurya Empire connection; Bhuwaneshwar Nath Temple; textiles and jute products manufacturing
|
37
|
Vaishali
|
Ashokan Pillar and Vaishali Museum; educational center; handicrafts and textiles production
|
38
|
West Champaran
|
Gandhi Ashram connection in Motihari; agricultural hub; textiles and jute products manufacturing