Station Master Recruitment 2026: There has been an announcement regarding the opening of the correction window by the RRB for candidates who have already applied for the recruitment process for the position of station master through CEN 08/2026. They can now correct any errors they may have committed while filling up the form online, but this can only be done within the stipulated time period. This facility started on November 28, 2026, and will continue till December 7, 2026.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 1,265 posts of Station Masters. The application process was held from October 27 to November 25, 2026. ALSO READ: Census vs Classroom: Teachers On Census Duty Seek Release From School Work In Uttarakhand What Can and Cannot Be Changed Candidates can correct several details in the application form, but RRB has kept some information locked. Details entered while creating an account, such as the mobile number and email ID, cannot be changed. The RRB selected by the candidate also cannot be altered.

RRB Station Master 2026: Fee for Corrections A non-refundable fee of Rs 250 must be paid for each correction. If a candidate edits the form more than once, the fee applies every time. Further, if a change in category affects the examination fee, the candidate must pay the difference as well. For example, a candidate moving from SC/ST to UR, OBC or EWS will have to pay the fee difference in addition to the correction charge.

How to Make Corrections Online The candidates are requested to access the official website rrbapply.gov.in and sign in using their registration credentials. Once they click on the Apply Link for CEN 08/2026 Station Master Recruitment, they need to go to the Application Modification/Edit Form option and make the necessary amendments. Then, they need to pay Rs 250 as correction charges online and finally submit the form after verifying all details.

ALSO READ: CAT 2026 Exam Today: Check Slot-Wise Reporting Time, Documents Required Here Railway Station Master Correction Window: Advice for Candidates Candidates are urged to check their information and documents carefully before making changes. Since RRB will not accept any change requests once the window closes, the process should be completed before December 7, 2026.