Uttarakhand Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh has urged Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat to relieve teachers assigned to census duty from school responsibilities. They argued that managing classroom teaching alongside census work is impractical and could harm both education and data accuracy.

On Saturday, the commissioner assured the delegation that release orders would be issued. From December 1, enumerators must visit homes and enter answers to 40 questions on an app, which teachers say demands attention, amid winter cold, fog and wildlife risks.