- Teachers seek relief from census and school duties.
- Kumaon Commissioner assured the release of orders for teachers.
- Winter challenges complicate census work in hill villages.
Uttarakhand Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh has urged Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat to relieve teachers assigned to census duty from school responsibilities. They argued that managing classroom teaching alongside census work is impractical and could harm both education and data accuracy.
On Saturday, the commissioner assured the delegation that release orders would be issued. From December 1, enumerators must visit homes and enter answers to 40 questions on an app, which teachers say demands attention, amid winter cold, fog and wildlife risks.
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Memorandum Submitted to the Commissioner
Teachers' unions submitted a memorandum to Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, seeking release of teachers deployed on census work from their school duties. Office-bearers said teaching and census work cannot practically be done together, since each demands full commitment and regular time.
Concerns Over Accuracy and Education
Union representatives said dividing teachers' focus would affect the precision of the census data while disrupting students' classes. They mentioned the census is an important job for the country that demands caution, and expecting teachers to do both jobs is unjust.
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Winter Challenges Faced by Remote Village Inhabitants:
In the second stage, from December 1, enumerators need to pay household visits and collect answers to 40 questions through an application. According to the teachers, the winter challenges of extreme morning and evening coldness, fog, fear of wildlife and difficult transportation have made their job more difficult in hill villages.
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Commissioner's Promise:
After receiving the delegation on Saturday, Deepak Rawat, the commissioner, admitted their problems and assured them of releasing order cards at the earliest. The delegation had the district leaders of Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh and Rajkiya Shikshak Sangh and other teachers as well.