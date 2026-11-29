The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is being conducted today, November 29, in three computer-based sessions across designated examination centres. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination must follow the reporting schedule mentioned on their admit cards and reach their allotted centres before the gate-closing time. They must also carry a printed admit card with a passport-size photograph affixed and an original, valid government-issued photo identity proof to gain entry into the examination hall.

The examination will be conducted in morning, afternoon and evening slots, with each session lasting two hours. Candidates arriving after the specified gate-closing time will not be allowed to enter the centre. Applicants are advised to check their allotted slot carefully and ensure they carry all mandatory documents. Electronic gadgets, stationery, jewellery and other prohibited items are strictly not permitted inside the examination premises.

CAT 2026 Exam: Slot-Wise Reporting Time and Schedule The CAT 2026 examination will take place in three slots on November 29. Candidates must follow the reporting and gate-closing timings applicable to their allotted sessions. Exam Slot Exam Timing Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Slot 1 (Morning) 8:30 am – 10:30 am 7:00 am 8:00 am Slot 2 (Afternoon) 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm 11:00 am 12:00 pm Slot 3 (Evening) 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm 3:00 pm 4:00 pm Candidates can check their allotted examination slot on their CAT 2026 admit cards. Entry will not be permitted after the respective gate-closing time. CAT 2026: Documents Required at Exam Centre Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed admit card: A hard copy of the CAT 2026 admit card with a recent passport-size photograph affixed as instructed. Original photo ID proof: Any one valid government-issued identity document, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, passport, e-Aadhaar, ration card or identification affidavit. Scribe certificate: Required for eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities who are appearing with a scribe. Medical certificate and IIM authorisation letter: Required, wherever applicable, for candidates with metal implants, pacemakers or similar medical devices. Candidates must carry physical copies of their admit cards and original identity documents. Photocopies and digital versions will not be accepted for entry. CAT 2026: List of Prohibited Items Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre: -Mobile phones -Wristwatches and smartwatches -Smart glasses -Calculators -Stationery items -Jewellery -Other electronic gadgets and prohibited belongings Candidates should avoid carrying unnecessary personal belongings to the examination centre to prevent inconvenience during entry and security checks. CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines The students should strictly adhere to all the examination day instructions as provided on their admit cards. The students are expected to report to the designated centres within the stipulated time of reporting. Those taking part in the examination should take care to have their admit cards printed and with pictures pasted as per the guidelines. As per the.