CAT 2026 Exam: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled for tomorrow, November 29, 2026, in CBT mode across 170 cities nationwide. Organised by IIM Indore, the entrance examination is necessary for candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management courses at premier business institutions. For a smooth exam experience, important guidelines have been mentioned on the CAT admit card.

According to it, applicants must avoid carrying any metal items inside the exam centre. Footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are also prohibited. Furthermore, the examination authority has clarified that there will be no personal space available to keep the candidate's belongings. Applicants will be responsible for their own belongings, and the authorities will have no responsibility for any loss or damage.

Also Read: CSIR-UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026 Out: NTA Releases December Session Intimation Slip At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here CAT 2026 Exam: Overview Here are some key aspects of the CAT exam 2026 for your reference. Particulars Details Exam Name Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 Conducting Body IIM Indore CAT 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Duration 2 hours Number of Sessions 3 Sections Included Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA) Test Cities 170 Official Website iimcat.ac.in CAT 2026: Exam Timings The CBT test will be held in three sessions. For each session, the reporting time is mentioned below. Meanwhile, the CAT admit card 2026 contains all details, including exam date, timings, and shifts. CAT Exam Slot Exam Timing Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Slot 1 (Morning) 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Slot 2 (Afternoon) 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Slot 3 (Evening) 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:00 PM CAT 2026: Important Guidelines Here are some of the key exam-day instructions that candidates should follow on the day of the exam. 1. Try to reach the allotted examination centre by the reporting or entry time as mentioned on the CAT admit card 2026.

2. Once the gate closes, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. 3. Carry your CAT admit card along with a valid government-issued ID to the examination centre for verification. 4. Applicants will be given rough sheets for calculations. Write your name and roll number at the top and return them before leaving the exam hall. 5. Fill in your attendance sheet properly. Put your signature, left-hand thumb impression, and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. 6. Parents and guardians accompanying candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. 7. Avoid carrying any prohibited items and indulging in any malpractice. Prohibited Items For CAT Exam 2026 Candidates must not carry any of the following items to the examination centre. Possession of these may lead to disqualification. Mobile phones and other electronic devices

Wristwatches

Calculators

Pens, pencils, erasers, and writing pads

Books and study material

Jewellery and ornaments

Packed or home-cooked food

Soft drinks and water bottles

Bags and pouches, Wallets, Caps, Belts CAT applicants must read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card thoroughly and follow them throughout the exam to avoid any problems on the exam day. Also Read: UP JEECUP Dates 2027: Registration Starts From December 1, Exam Likely In May, Check Application Fee Details Here